​8 errors to avoid when designing your dining room

Designing or decorating our homes needs to fun, otherwise what is the point? Deciding which fabrics to use for our sofas, picking out colours for the curtains, and contemplating different areas to place that credenza – doesn’t it remind you of playing house when you were younger?

But in addition to the fact that decorating a house costs money and playing house doesn’t, there is one other major difference between the two: the fact that you can make a design blunder and have those stylish interior spaces of yours fall flat (figuratively speaking, of course).

So, to avoid possible embarrassment at your next dinner soirée, let’s see what errors to avoid when it comes to dining-room designing.