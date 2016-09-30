17 fantastic home entrances you'll fall in love with (and want to copy!)

Have you ever considered creating a stunning contrast of colour for your home exterior? Opting for black and white as the accent colours will definitely be striking and elegant, reminiscent of the great artists such as Pablo Picasso, Kazimir Malevich and Georgia O’Keeffe who were all enamoured by it. It seems as though contemporary architects are reviving this gorgeous concept in order to make homes more eye-catching and aesthetically appealing. These 17 monochrome facades are definitely an impressive inspiration for your own home.
This pretty cottage is situated in a scenic environment. The slate grey sloping roof along with the white walls is a sensational combination, while the contrasting effect of the dark frames and windows and the all-white walls is definitely perfect. This prefabricated home will turn heads in any neighbourhood.
The design here is no doubt clean and contemporary. The structure combines separately designed cubes that have been aligned at different directions and uses black and white to make it even more attractive.
This spacious home has been designed to pay homage to the sophisticated Bauhaus design. The use of various materials allows this exterior to look amazingly appealing.
Set in an idyllic location, this fantastic yet contemporary mountain hut is dreamy. The vast space, simple use of colour and inspired design creates an elegant living space for a fun loving family.
There’s nothing quite like a wonderful modern home, surrounded by a hilly landscape and built into a slope. This stylish modern façade allows for fresh air to be a part of the natural surroundings, while sensational sunlight coupled with the black and white environment makes the space even more perfect.
Monochrome homes span across the continents. This adorably cosy family house located in Japan takes into consideration the monochrome effect, but by including some natural wood in the façade, the home is warm and inviting.
The contemporary design of this house along with the simple, minimalist colour palette is spacious and welcoming. The double garage is the perfect addition to this large home and allows for convenient living.
This amazing minimalist façade is an excellent choice in home design. The sophisticated design sets it apart from the neighbourhood buildings that have are traditional. The vertical and horizontal windows create a great effect, while the simple colour scheme creates a spacious effect.
Although this façade is strictly white and black, the addition of gorgeous greenery, simple grey seating space and a swimming pool adds another dimension of vibrant elements to the décor.
This stunning house in Stuttgart is made up of two separate blocks of different shapes and sizes. The lovely glazing shows off a stylish interior, while the striking red doorway adds a playful design element too.
The use of a simple colour scheme creates a charming effect on this modern home. The pitched roof design is a different take on architecture for this cubic structure, while a simple garden surrounded by a lovely lawn catches the eye too.
This unique home sees a fusion element incorporated into the design. The simple sloped roof evokes a cottage in the woods like nostalgia that is attractive and pleasant, despite the urban design of the building that is enhanced by the colour choice.
A lovely large home is a must-have if your family is big, and this sensational house is great for a family with children. The top floor is black, while the lower levels are all-white. The house has an eco-friendly aspect as well, with solar photovoltaic panels placed on the roof, enhancing the energy efficiency.
This home is unbelievably modern and spacious. And as a result of its volume, the home is filled with fresh air and natural light, making it cheery and comfortable.
The simple design of this family home, its modern architecture and contrasting colours is definitely an option worth copying for your own home. Consider adding your own accented colours in the form of large pot plants to make your house fascinating.
The straight lines and pitched roof of this stunning home bebear in mind some old fashioned architecture, but the elegant use of monochrome colours and the spacious porch update the design for a modern family.
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but we need to enjoy the futuristic style of this amazing cubist home. The combination of cube blocks set on top of one another is a great design choice, making this house striking and beautiful. The home of simple perfection is something rustic to admire.