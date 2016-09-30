17 fantastic home entrances you'll fall in love with (and want to copy!)

Have you ever considered creating a stunning contrast of colour for your home exterior? Opting for black and white as the accent colours will definitely be striking and elegant, reminiscent of the great artists such as Pablo Picasso, Kazimir Malevich and Georgia O’Keeffe who were all enamoured by it. It seems as though contemporary architects are reviving this gorgeous concept in order to make homes more eye-catching and aesthetically appealing. These 17 monochrome facades are definitely an impressive inspiration for your own home.