12 practical kitchen ideas for your home

Although the idea to remodel your kitchen may be daunting, the reality is that once the hard work is over you will have a gorgeous new kitchen to come home to and enjoy. In this edition of homify, we look at and consider 12 practical kitchens that are sure to inspire you.

It is important to have an idea of what you like in mind when you meet with your interior architect or carpenter, whether it be colour, layout or even style. The professional will then be able to advice on the best materials to suit your space and pocket.

Remember that your kitchen layout needs to take into consideration working areas, storage and the placement of appliances, accurate measurements need to be taken to get your modern kitchen in perfect order.