12 practical kitchen ideas for your home

Cocina en Privanzas del Campestre, H-abitat Diseño & Interiores H-abitat Diseño & Interiores Modern kitchen Wood Wood effect
Although the idea to remodel your kitchen may be daunting, the reality is that once the hard work is over you will have a gorgeous new kitchen to come home to and enjoy. In this edition of homify, we look at and consider 12 practical kitchens that are sure to inspire you. 

It is important to have an idea of what you like in mind when you meet with your interior architect or carpenter, whether it be colour, layout or even style. The professional will then be able to advice on the best materials to suit your space and pocket.

Remember that your kitchen layout needs to take into consideration working areas, storage and the placement of appliances, accurate measurements need to be taken to get your modern kitchen in perfect order.

The granite and stone project

This kitchen totals 9 square metres in area, but the layout is simple yet spacious. 

The dimensions of this kitchen plan are: 3m x 2.8m x 3m.

Rendered image of the plan

End result of planning

The melamine and granite combination

This compact kitchen is 9 square metres in area too. The dimensions are: 3m x 2.8m x 3m.

Full view of this neutral colour kitchen

Appliances and dynamic storage installed

Dark banak wood and granite design

This kitchen of 12 square metres is an excellent use of space. The dimensions are: 3m x 2.8m x 4m.

Large storage space

Simple drawers incorporated into the design

Lighter banak wood and granite kitchen

Here is another fantastic kitchen layout of a 12 square metres. The dimensions are: 3.4m x 2.8m x 3.4m.

Granite countertop and informal dining area

Plumbing hidden inside the spacious cupboard

If you need some more kitchen ideas, then consider How to find the perfect counter top for your kitchen?

From a sad space to a happy family home!
Which kitchen design do you like the most?

