The perfect flat in 70m²

From gigantic mansions to modest little suburban homes, and from classical styles to rustic designs, homify 360° is your favourite source of daily architectural gems worldwide.

Today’s discovery shows us that size doesn’t necessarily count; it’s what you do with it that matters. And the architects over at Ferlazzo Natoli knew just what to do when presented with a rather small space that needed some elegance and glamour.

The brief was this: a small plot required a modern apartment that couldn’t stretch much further than 70 m². What seemed like an impossible challenge quickly became a creative exercise, as the architectural team dug deep into their box of stylish tricks.

The end result? Well, let’s discover it together…