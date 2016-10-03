​What to do before putting your house on show

So, you have decided to put your house on the market. And you want to spruce up that space to make it seem more enticing. So, now what?
Last-minute prepping is not something you want to be doing, not when an expensive item (like your entire house) is on the table. Those 10 minutes before prospective buyers arrive is when you should be fluffing those flowers in a vase, for example; not killing yourself trying to vacuum the living room floors or shoving a bunch of clutter into the hallway closet.
So, to make your house perfect for showing (and the entire process much less stressful for you and your family), let’s take a look at the ultimate checklist to increase those selling points that could ultimately win a buyer’s heart.
First impressions are crucial, so if your house’s front façade is dirty and untidy, that prospective buyer’s red flag will go up, regardless of how good you look.
Allow a friend or a colleague who doesn’t visit too often to drop by and give their honest opinion on what their first impressions are. But make sure you cover the basics, such as a decent paint job, sweeping the porch, watering those potted plants, ensuring the exterior lighting works, etc.
The kitchen is the heart of a home, and if your current home’s heart leaves much to be desired, those potential buyers might just cross your house off their list without even checking out the other spaces.
Make sure your kitchen is clean, neat, and in working order. And that it is (relatively) modern and doesn’t present too many challenges in terms of renovating.
… but keep it basic. All too often, homeowners flaunt their own personal tastes in bathroom décor, and with good reason. But that could alienate potential buyers if your choice of colours, décor, and patterns are too overwhelming for them to envision their own personal touch.
Make that bathroom as appealing and neutral as possible – and please keep the clutter off the counter!
Being energy conscious is not just for those of us who are ‘living green’; all buyers will look at energy efficiency as money saved, even if that energy-efficient house costs a bit more than the inefficient one next door.
Ways to improve your home’s energy efficiency include: installing new insulations; opting for windows with better glazing or are more air-tight; using LED bulbs in your lighting fixtures; and updating your heating and/or cooling systems.
Make sure to inform your real estate agent about all changes made so that they can pass this valuable information on to potential buyers.
If your home has any beautiful views, do what you can to make buyers notice. From pulling back curtains or enlarging windows, there are quite a few ways in which you can help sell your home’s exterior views.
Buyers know that they can change any of your décor choices, but that view (and the amount of natural lighting) comes with the house – so play it up!
All buyers feel that a neglected yard and ill-used garden is a burden, which can definitely subtract points from your home viewing. Thus, spruce up that yard as much as you can.
Place some outdoor seating, trim those hedges, mow the lawn, water the plants, pick up children’s toys and pet droppings, etc.
Need some inspiration on what a beautiful and well-used garden should look like? Then see our decadent range here on homify.
The best way to make a small or dark room more appealing is by adding a mirror. It instantly reflects any light and doubles up on visual space.
But if you have a bit more in your budget, then more windows or a skylight can make all the difference in the world to that small/dark room.
You may see adding storage to your existing space as a waste of money and time, but there are two major benefits that you may have overlooked.
First, storage can make an unused area of a home seem more practical, which immediately adds huge value in a buyer's eyes.
Second, extra storage space will make your home feel neater and look less cluttered. That cancels out the need for potential buyers to envision your house as an open and welcoming space.
It may seem silly to add a pool to your house when you are considering selling it, but remember that a swimming pool adds tremendous value to a house. And for many buyers it is considered a big luxury, which may entice them to compromise on other factors (like the fact that you only have one bathroom).
The pool doesn’t have to be huge either. Smaller splashing pools are becoming very popular, most notably because they are easier to clean than bigger ones.
So, keep working on making that house seem ripe and ready for showing/selling, and good luck!
