​What to do before putting your house on show

So, you have decided to put your house on the market. And you want to spruce up that space to make it seem more enticing. So, now what?

Last-minute prepping is not something you want to be doing, not when an expensive item (like your entire house) is on the table. Those 10 minutes before prospective buyers arrive is when you should be fluffing those flowers in a vase, for example; not killing yourself trying to vacuum the living room floors or shoving a bunch of clutter into the hallway closet.

So, to make your house perfect for showing (and the entire process much less stressful for you and your family), let’s take a look at the ultimate checklist to increase those selling points that could ultimately win a buyer’s heart.