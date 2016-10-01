Your browser is out-of-date.

25 dream kitchens to inspire you to decorate yours!

Leigh Leigh
Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Kitchen Grey
The kitchen is definitely the most important area in the house. It's where we cook, share stories over meals and store all of our delicious food.

This is why a kitchen design needs to be unique as well as functional. Its design needs to be very carefully considered and planned out. 

In this ideabook today, homify will present you with the most beautiful kitchens for you to enjoy and share with your family and friends. 

The following examples feature 25 great ideas for those who are looking for inspiration when it comes to creating a unique and beautiful kitchen. All of these kitchens are very different, but you will certainly be charmed as well as find one that suits your style!

1. A trendy breakfast bar

REFORMA EM APARTAMENTO CONSTRUÍDO A MAIS DE 50 ANOS., Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern kitchen
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

This is always a very modern and interactive way to organise your space, while creating the perfect spot for a casual get together.

2. Kitchen connected to the dining room

homify Country style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Entertain friends and family with a kitchen and a dining room that flows into one another.

Hate the idea?

Have a look at these tips for separating your dining room and kitchen.

3. A beautiful contrast between white and light wood

CASA HARAS, ESTUDIO GEYA ESTUDIO GEYA Modern kitchen
ESTUDIO GEYA

ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA
ESTUDIO GEYA

These two colours and materials work incredibly well together, creating an elegant and sophisticated space.

4. A bit of colour and a bit of wood

Cocinas con frentes de cristal, Aura Cocinas Aura Cocinas KitchenCabinets & shelves
Aura Cocinas

Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas
Aura Cocinas

Add some vibrancy to your kitchen with some energetic and bold colours, like professionals Aura Cocinas have done in this design.

5. Go for the country style

10 PRECIOSAS COCINAS CON LACANCHE, Gamahogar Gamahogar KitchenKitchen utensils
Gamahogar

Gamahogar
Gamahogar
Gamahogar

Bringing in rural utensils and brass tones can create the perfect country-style kitchen.

6. Create a flow

House in Belgrano, GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS Modern kitchen
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

House in Belgrano

GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS
GUTMAN+LEHRER ARQUITECTAS

Make sure there is plenty of space to move around the kitchen so that the whole family can get involved with cooking!

7. Let the light flood through it

Moderne strakke kookeilanden, Tinnemans Keukens Tinnemans Keukens Modern kitchen
Tinnemans Keukens

Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens
Tinnemans Keukens

This huge kitchen is a mix of style, a bit industrial, while the arched windows evoke a more classic feel.

8. Black, white and a touch of pink

vintage te quiero vintage..., Disak Studio Disak Studio Kitchen
Disak Studio

Disak Studio
Disak Studio
Disak Studio

With a touch of colour, a black and white kitchen can be beautiful and classic. It also gives the space a retro touch.

Have a look at these 10 fabulous black and white kitchens.

9. It's all in the detail

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living, Increation Increation Industrial style kitchen
Increation

Shoreditch EC1: Warehouse Living

Increation
Increation
Increation

Use the functional items in your kitchen to bring in a gorgeous vintage look and feel.

10. Colourful tiles and patterns

homify Kitchen Tiles Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

These are a budget-friendly and give you lots of options when it comes to your kitchen design.

11. Integrated into the dining room fully

VILLA LAGO DI GARDA, Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli KitchenBench tops
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli
Studio Architettura Carlo Ceresoli

In the first few images, we saw how the dining room and kitchen flow into one another. Why not go a step further and integrate the dining room into the kitchen fully?

12 . Connected to the outside spaces

Cocina con Estilo, Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida Kitchen Grey
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida

Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler—Diseño a medida
Silvina Lightowler - Diseño a medida

The natural light that flows into this space as well as how there is a strong connection to the exterior space makes for a very peaceful and tranquil design.

13. Go minimalist

Modern meets Edwardian. Rencraft Kitchen
Rencraft

Modern meets Edwardian.

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

With minimalist furniture and a few accessories, this kitchen is very attractive. Less is more!

14. Completely bare

Zomerhuis Midlaren, Kwint architecten Kwint architecten Kitchen
Kwint architecten

Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten
Kwint architecten

In this image, we can see how sleek and stylish a kitchen can be when it is totally clean without any accessories.

15. Or rustic

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Living room
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

Yet the bright blue wall brings in a bit of a contemporary twist! Don't be afraid to mix and match styles.

16. A small kitchen but multi-functional kitchen

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your kitchen doesn't have to be large to be gorgeous. Have a look at these 10 ways to spruce up your small kitchen.

17. The black and white floor… and the wall

Appartamento fuori milano, Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni KitchenTables & chairs White
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni
Raffaella Alessandra Calzoni

It feels like you could play chess all day!

18. Mix it up!

Casa Martindale, JUNOR ARQUITECTOS JUNOR ARQUITECTOS Kitchen
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS
JUNOR ARQUITECTOS

An interesting mix of colors, textures and materials, all in shades of cream, provide a very luxurious look and feel.

19. Clean patterns

Proyecto de Reforma en Russfa, DonateCaballero Arquitectos DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos
DonateCaballero Arquitectos

While the dominant use of white and minimum use of accessories and furniture bring in a minimalist style. This is a beautiful combination.

20. The right balance

Mediterranean Style Rencraft Kitchen Wood Blue
Rencraft

Mediterranean Style

Rencraft
Rencraft
Rencraft

A mixture of styles results in a practical, functional and beautiful kitchen

21. Mix rustic wood with modern appliances

Cocina Patagon Chef W30, Patagon Chef Patagon Chef KitchenStorage Metal Grey
Patagon Chef

Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef
Patagon Chef

This creates a very cutting-edge look and feel.

22. Invest in a kitchen island

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Install a kitchen island in this space and you'll have plenty of space for preparing food and storing kitchen items.

Have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration.

23. All white

Интерьерная фотосъемка квартиры, Platon Makedonsky Platon Makedonsky KitchenTables & chairs
Platon Makedonsky

Platon Makedonsky
Platon Makedonsky
Platon Makedonsky

This is the perfect design for those who enjoy a simple and sleek look and feel. 

24. Invest in modern appliances

vivenda unifamilar MORENO, cm espacio & arquitectura srl cm espacio & arquitectura srl Modern kitchen
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl

cm espacio & arquitectura srl
cm espacio &amp; arquitectura srl
cm espacio & arquitectura srl

Glass counter tops, convenient appliances and a very trendy stove… what more could you want?

25. Industrial chic anyone?

CASA DE CAMPO, VETA & DISEÑO VETA & DISEÑO Kitchen Solid Wood Brown
VETA &amp; DISEÑO

VETA & DISEÑO
VETA &amp; DISEÑO
VETA & DISEÑO

Cement floors not only look very trendy and stylish, but they are easy to clean, low maintenance and budget-friendly!

A small and simple apartment of only R500,000!
Which kitchen style is your favourite?

