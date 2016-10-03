A simple home with an interior you'll fall in love with

Nobody can claim that our homify 360° discoveries are dull or ordinary, for every single one of the creations we highlight here on homify has at least one brag-worthy element. And today’s piece is certainly no exception.
Coming to us all the way from the picturesque Dubrovnik in Croatia, this little stunner is pure proof that bigger isn’t always better. Located in the UNESCO area of the old town, this residence’s façade and roof couldn’t be changed in any way, which meant that the house’s outer shell had to remain in its authentically rustic state.
But that just made its interiors all the more surprising, for the designers didn’t hold back in renovating and styling up the indoor spaces. So, let’s see just how strongly these elegant interior rooms contrast with the rustic exterior façades – maybe you’ll even want to copy it for your own home?
The original exterior façade remains as solid and sturdy as the day it was built. The type of stone used is a distinct feature in this particular region, meaning it fits in quite well with its surroundings. And nobody could be blamed for thinking that this structure’s insides flaunt the same rustic look as the outsides.
But as we already know, appearance can be deceiving!
The garden seems to be the only outdoor area which received a few touch ups: white ceramic tiles have been paved to present some ample legroom for a fresh dose of potted plants. This little corner of green has now transformed the back yard into a charming and lush little spot perfect for spending some quality time outside, especially during the sunny Croatian summer.
It would seem that the designers had their work cut out for them, as the interiors presented some curious shapes and strange proportions. For example, the original living room was exceptionally long and narrow. The solution? Dividing the space into two distinct areas (living and dining) and making the wooden staircase a focal feature.
Notice how different this space seems in relation to the stone façade out front; much more white, clean, and elegant.
The new and improved living room’s style was kept fairly minimal and classic. The walls were treated to a snow-white tone, while the floor was redone with thunderstorm-blue tiles.
A stone-grey sofa in the corner complements the woven rug on the floor, both of which add a homely and charming feeling to the chic new interiors.
Notice how the combination of different colours, patterns, and textures ensure that the spaces remain interesting and detailed.
On the other side of the room, we can see the new kitchen and dining space which helped to solve the problem of a very narrow (and long) living room.
The kitchen was kept white with modern cupboards and plenty of storage space, while the dining area flaunts the same pale colour palette.
And the fridge? Yes, there certainly is one – it is disguised as a wooden cupboard, and can be seen right next to the pale timber staircase leading up to the next floor.
The upstairs bedroom is decked out in crisp whites. Everything seems so clean and quiet that we almost feel the need to whisper!
But there is a reason for this chosen colour scheme: due to Croatia’s warm climate, it's better not to use bright colours in an attic bedroom like this, for it would only make the rooms hotter. Thanks to the abundance of pale tones, this bedroom is kept cool and easy.
To interrupt the white monotony, some textures have been added to the mix, most notably the ceiling beams which immediately draw the eye upwards.
The original ceiling plays a big part in the design of the top bathroom. And once again, the main colour scheme was kept to light neutrals – but that doesn’t necessarily predict a boring space.
Double ceramic vanities add a very luxurious touch, while the colourful, cheerful glass mosaic in the shower adds some countryside charm and elegant pattern to the entire space.
Quite the graceful touch that ensures this small bathroom stands out most stylishly, especially from those raw and rustic exterior stone surfaces, don’t you agree?
