A simple home with an interior you'll fall in love with

Nobody can claim that our homify 360° discoveries are dull or ordinary, for every single one of the creations we highlight here on homify has at least one brag-worthy element. And today’s piece is certainly no exception.

Coming to us all the way from the picturesque Dubrovnik in Croatia, this little stunner is pure proof that bigger isn’t always better. Located in the UNESCO area of the old town, this residence’s façade and roof couldn’t be changed in any way, which meant that the house’s outer shell had to remain in its authentically rustic state.

But that just made its interiors all the more surprising, for the designers didn’t hold back in renovating and styling up the indoor spaces. So, let’s see just how strongly these elegant interior rooms contrast with the rustic exterior façades – maybe you’ll even want to copy it for your own home?