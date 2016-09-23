The 7 deadly sins you're committing in your home (and how to stop!)

The narrator in of the Great Gatsby had the notion that we all imagine ourselves to have at least one of the cardinal virtues, but I think we can all agree that we more often lend ourselves to the deadly sins! We can all identify with one of the seven deadly sins more than the others, but which is your particular vice? Are you a glutton for a stunning kitchen? Or too relaxed to leave your living room to worry about it? We find the concept fascinating, so have come up with some fabulous home furnishing tips for each sin.
Whether you feel lustful or full of wrath, we just know that we will have conjured up the perfect room for you so take a look at our ideas and see which appeals to you the most. You might even learn something new about yourself!
If your one true love is a large, squidgy sofa that envelops you at the end of a long and arduous day then we think you will be attuned to sloth. Of all the seven deadly sins, we think this is the cosiest, so it's not such a bad thing, right?
Naturally, you’ll want to create the perfect living room in which you can relax, so we think you should get to grips with oversized sofas and chairs, a toasty wood-burner, and some soft mood lighting. That doesn't sound so sinful, does it?
Let's be honest, we all love good food. It's a pleasure, isn't it? Well, treating yourself to some fabulous feasts won't be possible without an absolutely amazing kitchen in place. So for all you gluttons out there, we think this is where you need to focus your sinful fantasies!
We love this space, as it offers the best of every world; large cooking areas, huge amounts of food storage and an ethical production method. Just because you identify with one of the seven deadly sins, doesn't mean you have to be evil.
You probably know by now that we often like to think a little outside the box, so rather than giving in to the obvious connotations of lust meaning you want to create a sultry bedroom, we think you should embrace your sexier side by integrating a hot tub into your back garden or terrace.
As far as the seven deadly sins go, lust is probably the most enjoyable, and we could see why you’d want to incorporate some luxury with cold champagne and hot bubbles!
Maybe you don't think of yourself as greedy, but if you can recognise a natural propensity to count pennies, perhaps you could think about decorating or even building your dream home in a more minimalist style. After all, simple doesn't necessarily have to mean cheap.
The seven deadly sins are all thought of as such negatives, but if a little caution can lead to a big house and a stunning design aesthetic, then consider us greedy!
If you ever notice yourself feeling a little wound up and angry, you need to tap into a positive outlet for your wrath. With this in mind, we think that a home gymnasium is perfect for you, created in your garage. Here, you can hang punch-bags and really go to town in order to exorcise those demons!
While others might be more fun or sought after, we think wrath has its own merits as one of the seven deadly sins, especially as none of us are angels. We can't help getting frustrated but we can build a beautiful space to vent.
They say that pride comes before a fall but we know the true value of being pleased with something you have created and if a man's home is his castle, then doesn't that make him the king and technically deserving of a little pride?
We think that making a master bedroom as large and luxurious as any throne room, is a fantastic way to indulge a streak of pride. Naturally, you shouldn't have any shame attached to your hubris, so we envisage a lot of glazing in place, just like this astounding room!
If you feel most attuned to the sin of envy, we think there is only one solution for you; pack up your belongings and move to an isolated farmhouse in rural Italy. At least that way you won't have any neighbours to feel jealous of and you will probably get a lot of house for your money.
The seven deadly sins are just a bit of fun but we think that there is something for everyone, if you are brave enough to admit which sin best fits you.
