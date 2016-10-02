​The very small house that knows how to live large

You get big homes, and then you get small homes – and then you get very small homes that are quite narrow that really force you to think creatively and outside the box. Such is the case with today’s discovery here on homify 360°, where we jet off to The bustling Brazilian city of São Paolo.

It is here where a young couple, clever architects, and a tight budget joined forces to make the most of a 77 m² love nest. To further cut on costs and time, the owners decided to opt for a prefab house. And boy, did that save on time, for 5 months later they were moved in and living a happily-ever-after life!

Want to see what their little abode looks like?