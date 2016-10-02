​The very small house that knows how to live large

You get big homes, and then you get small homes – and then you get very small homes that are quite narrow that really force you to think creatively and outside the box. Such is the case with today’s discovery here on homify 360°, where we jet off to The bustling Brazilian city of São Paolo.
It is here where a young couple, clever architects, and a tight budget joined forces to make the most of a 77 m² love nest. To further cut on costs and time, the owners decided to opt for a prefab house. And boy, did that save on time, for 5 months later they were moved in and living a happily-ever-after life!
Want to see what their little abode looks like?
Glancing at the façade from the outside, it becomes apparent just how narrow the house really is. But it also flaunts a unique look that is quite different from your typical prefab house – just look at those windows that take up a significant portion of the front side, yet ensures a decadent flooding of fresh sunshine for the interiors.
Speaking of which, let’s see what the interiors have to offer!
The secret to small spaces is not to cram too much in there – okay maybe it’s not that big of a secret, but a lot of people still struggle with this concept.
Fortunately, these homeowners and architects know what to do, and what not to do. The space underneath the staircase has been beautifully used for the kitchen. And a modest little breakfast bar (complete with stools) neatly separates the kitchen from the living room.
But what really works impressively well here is the 6-metre high ceiling right at the entrance, which immediately injects a lavish amount of space into the interiors.
It might seem impossible, but this teen tiny house has no less than 9 rooms, including a study, pantry, bathroom, as well as two bedrooms on the top floor.
Here we can see the long corridor that leads to the living room and kitchen, flanked on both sides by other rooms. Another clever trick in small spaces is to minimise the legroom given to corridors and hallways. That extra space can be used so much better in bedrooms, bathrooms, or the living areas of the house.
A strong focus has been placed on functionality, beautifully maximising the available space and ensuring that not so much as a centimetre goes wasted. And look, there’s even leftover room for aesthetics: the living area exudes a warm and inviting vibe thanks to the dark wooden floor, the bold earth-toned focal wall, the plush sofa, and the amount of natural light pouring inside through those stunning windows.
They say good things come in small packages, and so far this has proven to be most true with this little structure.
Here we take a quick look at the construction phase of the house, viewing the skeleton of the house without the additions of furniture, décor, of even walls and paint. Even though the dimensions are small, the layout works successfully, as the only boundaries the house wishes to test are those of space.
While the structural skeleton of the house was made from galvanised steel, the interiors were finished with plasterboards and the exteriors with cement. As we’ve said before, the owners opted for a prefab home, which cut their construction time severely. But in addition to less waiting time, the owners also ensured that their house would be more environment friendly, as the prior manufacture of the materials (at an offsite) used reduces waste considerably.
Who would have thought that, looking at the house from this angle at this point in the construction phase, that it would ever turn out so functional and aesthetically pleasing?
Want to see more prefab homes? Then take a look at: The Perfect Prefab Paradise.