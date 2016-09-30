15 stone walls perfect for your home (and easy to copy!)

Stones are natural elements that are found in many buildings of all kinds. Stone materials also come in many different shades, shapes and sizes. What they all have on common is that they can enhance a building or a finishing in architecture, bringing a beautiful rustic yet sophisticated look and feel to a home.
Stones are distinguished by thickness and shape. Depending on your style and the design of your home, you may go for a certain kind. They all come from nature however, introducing earthy tones into a design.
This ideabook today will share with you 15 ways that stone slabs can be utilised. Some are natural, some are painted but they all look simply incredible.
Are you ready to take a look?
In the kitchen we can see how stone walls form the perfect base for the kitchen bar, enhanced by the high wooden stools.
The sand-coloured stones are beautiful, earthy and warm.
In this design, the furniture, the carpet and even the cushions work in harmony with the stone wall, which shows that it can be introduced in any room in the house. A stone wall makes for a very refreshing look and feel, enhancing the decor and furniture in your home.
In this design, by professionals Beth Marquez Interiors, we can see that a stone wall can be used throughout the entire exterior facade. This gives the entire home a rustic look and feel, creating a very unique piece of architecture.
This is a very modern bathroom, which features an interior courtyard that opens the home up onto the exterior space. It features a white stone wall, which brings a feeling of cleanliness and modernity to the room.
This terrace is a demonstration of the texture that stone can bring to an area in the home. It also contrasts beautifully with the green plants and bright flowers, which is very aesthetically pleasing.
Also have a look at these 9 fabulous and super smart terrace ideas.
In this image, we come across a natural sand coloured stone, which has been placed in the outside courtyard of this home. It brings detail, texture and tone to the garden, without overwhelming the small space.
If you use the stone to coat the wall of a living room, you can see how it brings elegance and sophistication to the room. It also works beautifully with a neutral colour palette.
If you really want to go for a rural rustic look, you can use raw stone in your home like in this image!
In this room, the stone wall works in harmony with an alcove where wood is stored. The wood is used for the fireplace.
Not only is this a functional design, but the wood and the stone contrasts beautifully with one another.
Use lighting with your stone wall to enhance the detail and design. This will really illuminate the texture of the material!
In this design, the stone wall features different coloured stones including blue-grey colours, red colours and white colours. This special combination of colours and shades makes for a unique and striking design.
These stones have been chosen because of their thickness. They almost create a brick design throughout the space, which is simply gorgeous.
Depending on the style of your house, the stone that you choose should be in tune with that. Colour, size, combinations, placement—everything should work with the whole design of your home.
Stone cladding can really enhance a boring wall, transforming it just like a piece of artwork would. It changes the entire space.
A very modern bathroom that features white tones can be made slightly more interesting with stone framing the vertical mirror. If you're going to stick with one colour, why not add a bit of texture to the space?
If you liked this ideabook, you'll love these: Tips on making your home roar with raw materials.