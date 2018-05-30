​9 of the most beautiful houses in South Africa

South Africa is no novice when it comes to design and architecture. Those who take the time to scroll through homify will definitely be amazed at the amount (and quality) of designs completed by local geniuses.

That is why we thought we’d single out a few houses located right here in good old South Africa which flaunt some exceptional designs. Whether it’s a family farm in the Free State, a beach house in Cape Town, or a suburban house in Johannesburg, our range of favourites are sure to inspire and amaze you.

So, let’s take a look at 9 of the most beautiful houses (in our opinion, at least) that are just as much part of South Africa as biltong and braaivleis!