A simple house filled with ideas for South African homes

Today, we are going to visit Logono, Spain where design professionals Become a Home have built a family home that is subtle but very savvy.
As we explore this home, we will see how from the outside it looks very simple and understated but as we go through the rooms inside, we will see how comfort and homeliness oozes from ever nook and cranny.
What today's project shows is that home design and architecture don't have to be too fancy. Sometimes the most practical ends up being the most beautiful.
Are you ready to take a look?
Let's go and see!
From the outside of the home, we can see that it doesn't look very ostentatious or impressive. It is a very subtle and simple family home with a pale pink facade, a wooden front door and a tiled covered patio that makes up the entrance of the home.
From the outside, it's hard to imagine what the inside of the home looks like. There is a window, which gives us a little sneak peek but otherwise it is very private and sheltered from view.
In this image, we can also see how the front garden plays a role in the overall look and feel of the exterior design. The greenery of the plants and bushes makes for a very natural and earthy tone.
If we make our way into the home, we come across some surprising and satisfying interior design.
The kitchen features warm tones with light wooden cabinets and counter tops, beige tiles and a white tiled wall. A simple strip of patterned tiles runs along the perimetre of the wall, bringing in a touch of decor and design to the space. This is very charming yet understated.
You'll notice that the kitchen counters are bare expect for the most functional and necessary items. This makes for a very organised and aesthetically pleasing family kitchen.
Don't you love the pot plant, which adds a touch of nature to the room?
The living spaces are open plan, flowing into one another. This makes for a very modern, social and interactive design.
In this image, we can also see how natural light plays a big role in the interior design. Large glass windows and doors allow natural light and ventilation to flow through this home. The sunshine radiates off the neutral colour palette and white walls, making for a very warm and inviting living space.
Again we can see how plants and flowers play a role throughout the home, breathing new life into the design.
The furniture chosen for the space if stylish but very comfortable too. This is a true family home!
This little dining nook is the perfect spot for more causal dining where the family can come together over breakfast or cups of coffee.
The designers have gone for a white dining room table and white chairs, which are again very simple. The white contrasts beautifully with the touches of blue and red in the form of curtains, place mats and serviettes. A little pot plant decorates the table—a great design tip.
You'll notice that lamps are suspended from the ceiling, bringing a soft glow to the room while still allowing diners to see what they are eating. Lighting is very important for a dining space—opt for a functional light that doesn't overwhelm the room.
The main bedroom features a neutral colour palette with dark wooden floors and white walls. Natural light streams in through the large glass windows and doors, making for a naturally warm space that is peaceful and tranquil.
The designers have added some red, brown and beige tones into the space, which warm up the room aesthetically. They also bring some comfort and style to the bedroom.
In this bedroom, the designers have gone for blue tones, which bring a very peaceful look and feel to the space.
They've also opted for smart furniture, making the most of the space available to them. The sofa in this room doubles up as a bed.
There is also a chest of drawers in the room, which allows for clothes, linen and other personal items to be stored neatly out of sight.
The artwork on the wall adds a little bit of charm and personality to the space.
The kid's bedroom is very sweet, with pastel candy-colour tones, bright artwork and comfortable rugs.
The bed is the focal point of the room, however, with its innovative bunk bed design. This is not only a space-saver but it is functional in other ways too. It features a cabinet, where clothes and toys can be stored neatly out of sight.
We end off our tour in one of the best spots in the house—the terrace. This is where the family come together to enjoy a glass of wine, a morning cup of coffee or even a meal in the fresh air and sunshine.
The designers have gone for durable wooden furniture, which lasts in all weather conditions. This is a great option, which can be softened with some comfortable and bright cushions.
A vase of flowers on the table is the cherry on top of this simple yet effective design!
