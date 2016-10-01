​9 bright ways to brighten up dark rooms in your home

Letting some natural light into a room isn’t just so that you don’t bump into a wall – numerous studies have proven over and over again that (not too) bright light has a positive effect on how it makes the inhabitants of a house feel. Bright interiors, in comparison to dark and gloomy ones, are uplifting and help us feel more energetic.

But now what do we do when that beautiful house of ours has all the right style touches apart from enough windows to let in some fresh sunshine? Well, we then come up with some creative tactics in which to “trick” our brains into making them believe that the room is a bit more vibrant.

Fortunately for you, we at homify have already done that, meaning all you need to do is read our suggestions below and pick the one(s) that will best work for you!