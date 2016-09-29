10 accessories you NEED in your kitchen!

Our kitchens are one of the most important rooms in the house. It's where our families come together after long days at work and at school, where meals and stories are shared, where first birthday cakes are baked and where romantic meals are enjoyed.
This is why the kitchen needs to be one of the savviest spaces in the house, with all of the accessories, technology and appliances that make your life convenient and stress free. Cooking should be a joyous experience, done in a trendy space. Functionality and design should collide in this space!
What's more is that this doesn't have to be an expensive exercise. You can have the top accessories on a shoestring!
Today at homify, we bring you 10 accessories that you simply have to have in your kitchen, which are very affordable. Each one of these will change your life!
Before you even think about having a stylish and modern kitchen, you need to have an organised kitchen.
Opt for storage space including cupboards, drawers and shelves where you can keep cutlery, crockery and glassware safely stacked away. Use organisational tools like a drawer divider so that every item in your kitchen has a home.
Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.
Technology changes so quickly that it's sometimes difficult to keep up with the latest trends, but when it comes to the kitchen it's a must! There are so many new products on the market, designed to make cooking and cleaning that much easier that they are worth investing in.
Kitchen products such as cutlery, crockery and glassware are functional necessities so why not use them to bring a little bit of personality and charm into the kitchen space?
Invest in funky mugs, colourful plates and patterned glassware!
Charm and personality doesn't just have to come in the form of crockery, cutlery and glassware. Invest in some gorgeous textiles too!
Textiles allow you to bring different textures and patterns into the design as well as soften the look and feel of the space.
You can afford to get a little bit creative with your kitchen accessories, imprinting some of your personality onto your kitchen design.
Add some shot glasses or a hip flask to the space or even a few colourful vases of flowers.
Your kitchen revolves around time: time to take the cookies out the oven, time to pour a glass of wine, time to put the roast in or time to boil the kettle.
This is why a savvy clock will never go amiss in your kitchen design. Don't you love these trendy ones by professionals Loaf?
Want a functional and stylish way to protect your tables and surfaces from hot plates, sticky substances and spills? Invest in some place mats!
These can be used for dining or while serving food on the kitchen counters. Opt for bold patterns or vibrant colours for a touch of decor.
Grinding stones are the latest craze to hit kitchens across the world and South African kitchens should be no different. Purchase one today and use it to grind salt, garlic and other spices.
The best part is that you don't have to dish out too much money for one of these.
Remember that we mentioned how important it is to have quality storage solutions in your kitchen? One option is to install some shelves on the walls, utilising the vertical space. Here you can create a unique and organised kitchen, while still keeping your favourite kitchen items on display.
Lastly, make sure that your kitchen isn't just the heart and soul of the home for the humans. The pets are part of the family too!
Use the kitchen to keep a bowl of water full for the dogs or the cats. You can also use this space for beds for the pets.
Have a look at these tips for how to pet-proof your home in style.