Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 accessories you NEED in your kitchen!

Leigh Leigh
Dog sofa - Sandringham dog sofa range, Scott's of london Scott's of london KitchenTables & chairs Leather
Loading admin actions …

Our kitchens are one of the most important rooms in the house. It's where our families come together after long days at work and at school, where meals and stories are shared, where first birthday cakes are baked and where romantic meals are enjoyed.

This is why the kitchen needs to be one of the savviest spaces in the house, with all of the accessories, technology and appliances that make your life convenient and stress free. Cooking should be a joyous experience, done in a trendy space. Functionality and design should collide in this space!

What's more is that this doesn't have to be an expensive exercise. You can have the top accessories on a shoestring!

Today at homify, we bring you 10 accessories that you simply have to have in your kitchen, which are very affordable. Each one of these will change your life!

1. Get organised

Storage options to make life easier fit Kitchens KitchenAccessories & textiles
fit Kitchens

Storage options to make life easier

fit Kitchens
fit Kitchens
fit Kitchens

Before you even think about having a stylish and modern kitchen, you need to have an organised kitchen. 

Opt for storage space including cupboards, drawers and shelves where you can keep cutlery, crockery and glassware safely stacked away. Use organisational tools like a drawer divider so that every item in your kitchen has a home. 

Have a look at these 8 clever ways to improve storage in your kitchen.

2. The appliances

homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
homify

homify
homify
homify

Technology changes so quickly that it's sometimes difficult to keep up with the latest trends, but when it comes to the kitchen it's a must! There are so many new products on the market, designed to make cooking and cleaning that much easier that they are worth investing in.

3. The little things

Mugs Creatures Collection Paparajote Factory UK KitchenAccessories & textiles Porcelain
Paparajote Factory UK

Mugs Creatures Collection

Paparajote Factory UK
Paparajote Factory UK
Paparajote Factory UK

Kitchen products such as cutlery, crockery and glassware are functional necessities so why not use them to bring a little bit of personality and charm into the kitchen space?

Invest in funky mugs, colourful plates and patterned glassware!

4. It's all about the detail

Robin & Mistletoe Christmas collection homify KitchenAccessories & textiles Cotton Grey
homify

Robin & Mistletoe Christmas collection

homify
homify
homify

Charm and personality doesn't just have to come in the form of crockery, cutlery and glassware. Invest in some gorgeous textiles too!

Textiles allow you to bring different textures and patterns into the design as well as soften the look and feel of the space.

5. Insert your personality

Products, Tom Cecil Tom Cecil KitchenAccessories & textiles
Tom Cecil

Products

Tom Cecil
Tom Cecil
Tom Cecil

You can afford to get a little bit creative with your kitchen accessories, imprinting some of your personality onto your kitchen design.

Add some shot glasses or a hip flask to the space or even a few colourful vases of flowers. 

6. It's time

Lovebird barometer clocks homify KitchenAccessories & textiles
homify

Lovebird barometer clocks

homify
homify
homify

Your kitchen revolves around time: time to take the cookies out the oven, time to pour a glass of wine, time to put the roast in or time to boil the kettle. 

This is why a savvy clock will never go amiss in your kitchen design. Don't you love these trendy ones by professionals Loaf?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Place mats

Melamine Meat Cuts Placemats A Farmer's Daughter KitchenAccessories & textiles
A Farmer&#39;s Daughter

Melamine Meat Cuts Placemats

A Farmer's Daughter
A Farmer&#39;s Daughter
A Farmer's Daughter

Want a functional and stylish way to protect your tables and surfaces from hot plates, sticky substances and spills? Invest in some place mats!

These can be used for dining or while serving food on the kitchen counters. Opt for bold patterns or vibrant colours for a touch of decor.

8. Add a grinding stone to you kitchen space

salt spoon and meat tender Miriam Jones KitchenKitchen utensils salt spoon,utensil,wood,handmade
Miriam Jones

salt spoon and meat tender

Miriam Jones
Miriam Jones
Miriam Jones

Grinding stones are the latest craze to hit kitchens across the world and South African kitchens should be no different. Purchase one today and use it to grind salt, garlic and other spices.

The best part is that you don't have to dish out too much money for one of these. 

9. Shelves

David Mellor - Embassy Teapot (1963) Hand Pulled Screen Print Lane KitchenAccessories & textiles
Lane

David Mellor—Embassy Teapot (1963) Hand Pulled Screen Print

Lane
Lane
Lane

Remember that we mentioned how important it is to have quality storage solutions in your kitchen? One option is to install some shelves on the walls, utilising the vertical space. Here you can create a unique and organised kitchen, while still keeping your favourite kitchen items on display.

10. Don't forget the pets

Dog Sofa - Sandringham small in Natural Italian Leather Scott's of london KitchenTables & chairs Leather dog bed
Scott&#39;s of london

Dog Sofa—Sandringham small in Natural Italian Leather

Scott's of london
Scott&#39;s of london
Scott's of london

Lastly, make sure that your kitchen isn't just the heart and soul of the home for the humans. The pets are part of the family too!

Use the kitchen to keep a bowl of water full for the dogs or the cats. You can also use this space for beds for the pets.

Have a look at these tips for how to pet-proof your home in style.

12 practical kitchen ideas for your home
Which accessory is a must-have for you?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks