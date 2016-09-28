A narrow home that's surprisingly large inside (and you'll love it!)

This homify 360 feature takes us to a rather narrow yet beautiful home in Barcelona. The house is located between two buildings, and the owners considered many ways to maximise the space available before its revamp, making it more well-lit, comfortable and attractive. The home is stunning, with clean lines, an open plan interior and even some abstract art decorating the interior. Now, let’s take a look at this simply sensational modern home, and get idea of what can be done with a minimal budget and imagination.
From this perspective, we catch a glimpse of the rear exterior of the home. The architects capitalised on the vertical height to optimise the space available, while the sliding doors allows the small garden and outdoor space to become an extension of the interior living area. It’s stylish, modern and comfortable.
The pinewood walls and statement staircase is the perfect fitting for this magnificent and elegant home. Although a staircase may look bulky and unattractive in many homes, the design team ensured that these stairs are minimalist, blending into the design of the home perfectly, while also being a stunning conversation starter.
The lovely naturally lit open plan room is spacious and comfortable. The area accommodates the kitchen, living room and dining space and as a result of the narrow structure, all furniture and fittings were incorporated to one side of the space, allowing for an easy and effortless walkway. The all-white walls along with the pinewood wall is minimalist yet cosy, with the room looking sleek, stylish and attractive too.
Although this kitchen is modern and sleek in every way, the ceramic tiles placed on the wall are the perfect way to amp up an all-white kitchen décor. They add a funky vibe to the space that is attractive, colourful and stylish, with a bit of a retro charm too, clearly demarcating the kitchen area from the rest of the living space. It’s a pretty smart idea!
This bathroom has been excellently designed to look spacious and attractive, even though it is rather narrow. The mesmerising floor tiles are the perfect fit for this compact space, while the wall to wall mirror, sensational lighting and all-white fixtures and fittings create an illusion of space and an elegant environment too. The bathroom has a retro influence too, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less gorgeous, in fact, the retro styling adds to the charm.
We’ve come to the end of this Ideabook, but we need to have a look at the simplicity of the bedroom before we end. The home is energy efficient, allowing the interior to remain warm in winter and cool in summer, and this bedroom is modest, simple and comfortable. A design that will definitely withstand the test of time. Have a look at A smart and surprisingly low cost modern family home to be inspired too.