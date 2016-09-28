A narrow home that's surprisingly large inside (and you'll love it!)

This homify 360 feature takes us to a rather narrow yet beautiful home in Barcelona. The house is located between two buildings, and the owners considered many ways to maximise the space available before its revamp, making it more well-lit, comfortable and attractive. The home is stunning, with clean lines, an open plan interior and even some abstract art decorating the interior. Now, let’s take a look at this simply sensational modern home, and get idea of what can be done with a minimal budget and imagination.