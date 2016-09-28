Two beautiful makeovers of Cape Town kitchens

In this before and after edition of homify, we visit two kitchens in Cape Town South Africa, both of which were in need of an upgrade. Although the kitchens weren't really in a bad condition, they were outdated, and therefore required a mini-makeover to get them looking fashionable and attractive again. The kitchen is the heart and soul of the home, which is why it needs to be comfortable, elegant and a pleasant environment for working in and enjoying some daily family time.