13 entrance designs that will look fantastic in small houses

Are you looking for a dynamic idea that will make your home façade look attractive, eye-catching and original? In this edition of homify, we tackle the exterior entrance of the home, and consider some awesome ways to get it looking creative and full of life, and of course the envy of your neighbours! The façade is the first point of access that your guests will see when visiting your home, and it therefore needs to be inviting, neat and uncluttered. Remember, that your façade also needs to bear in mind the aspect of safety and security, while being inviting.