A marvellous home in Middelburg that you'll wish was yours

In this edition of homify 360, we head to Middelburg. The town is situated in the Eastern Cape province of South Africa, and boasts rich history, sensational views and significant height above sea level. The city lies in the Upper Karoo region of the country and consists of gorgeous farmland and beautiful mountain views. The house in this feature is modern, sophisticated and elegant, and would make the perfect forever home for a dynamic family. But, let's explore the stunning home a little more carefully!
One of the most eye catching factors of this magnificent modern home is the space. The architects have ensured that the large exterior allows the home to be attractive, stylish, yet welcoming. The facade is made up of geometric shapes, neutral colours and a pleasant minimalist design. And because this driveway is so large, it can accommodate a few cars at a time, making parking easy at your next family get together.
The entrance to this stunning home is sleek, contemporary and filled with natural light. The use of neutral colours, simple decor and contemporary design ensures that this home will remain tasteful and trendy for many years to come. The large sparkly vases located at the entrance of this home displays a luxurious effect, something that this home shows off perfectly.
A living room is often one of the most used spaces within a home. It's great to relax, unwind and enjoy the simplicity of peace and quiet. This living room is decorated in darker hues, while the large and comfortable sofa seems rather cosy and inviting, the room still has access to sunlight through the translucent curtains. It's a great way to decorate a spacious room.
If you are one for entertaining family and friends, then a large and welcoming dining room is a must-have for you. This simple dining room space has an eight seat table, which is the perfect amount for a small, intimate gathering of loved ones. The mustard yellow chairs are comfortable and definitely make a statement, while the large glass table is stylish and sophisticated. The room has a minimalist flair, but is an inviting spot to enjoy too.
The guest bedroom of this Middelburg home is decorated with a modest hotel room in mind, but it's also relaxing and cosy. The use of brighter colours, along with white bed linen is attractive and comfortable, while the accessories are kept to a minimum, allowing the room to remain neat and tidy. The large window and floor sweeping curtains gives the appearance that this room is spacious and well-lit too.
We have come to the end of our Ideabook, but we need to have a final look at the part of the home where the residents do most of their relaxing… the bathroom. The simple all-white bathroom fixtures and fittings will ensure that the space remains tasteful and trendy for years to come, while the pink accents can be adapted with the seasons or with the mood of the homeowner.