A marvellous home in Middelburg that you'll wish was yours

We have come to the end of our Ideabook, but we need to have a final look at the part of the home where the residents do most of their relaxing… the bathroom. The simple all-white bathroom fixtures and fittings will ensure that the space remains tasteful and trendy for years to come, while the pink accents can be adapted with the seasons or with the mood of the homeowner. Be sure to check out, This South African home was built with love, a small budget and great ideas.