The complete renovation of this family's home

There are many before and after projects we've seen here on homify that inspire us and makes us see what's possible with minimal effort and a small budget, whether it is kitchen transformations or the renewal entire living space. However, sometimes bigger and more intensive change is necessary or desired, and for this, more extensive undertakings are required.

Today we will look at one such renovation, where a home had been stripped to its skeleton, so to speak, and started over from scratch. The house in question today, can be found in Gran Alacant, Santa Pola. Although the basic structure of the building is kept in tact, we will see great changes to the interior architecture, exterior elements and all of the furnishings and decoration.

Are you maybe facing a home renovation yourself and feel disheartened by the work that lies ahead? Fear not, for this project will motivate you to see things through, as the results can be everything you dreamed of and more!