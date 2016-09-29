From a sad space to a happy family home!

Today's project is a transformation that you have to see to believe. An old-fashioned factory that was very run down and outdated has been reinvented, evolving into a modern, stylish and chic family home that looks like it belongs in the pages of a design magazine.
Design professionals Alice Bizien have truly risen to the occasion with this incredible design, creating a home that oozes personality and charm. As we explore this project, we will see just how easy it is for a space to become a happy family home that is as functional as it is trendy.
As South Africans, we know how important family is to us as well as how wonderful it is to spend time with them at home. Whether it is in front of a good television programme or swimming in the pool or even just playing a game in the garden, our homes become the base for all of our family relationships.
This is why it's so important that your home looks good, while remaining comfortable and cosy!
In this image, we can see just how bad the factory was looking before the intervention. This space is absolutely cluttered with personal items, linen, furniture, boxes and blankets.
It looks like the factory is just filled with rubbish, with the space in serious need of a spring clean. Your home should be neat and organised, not bursting at the seams with junk.
With the old roof, shabby walls and stained windows, it is difficult to imagine this building looking very stylish or modern.
If we head into the kitchen, we come across a very old-fashioned and outdated design that passed its sell-by date in the seventies. This space is need of a breath of fresh air (and a touch of modernity too!)
While there is a lot of natural light coming into this space, it isn't being taken advantage of.
This space is also very cluttered and crowded with items all over the counter tops. Your kitchen is meant to be neat and tidy, especially because it's where food is being handled. Cupboards, drawers and shelves should be maximised, keeping the space organised.
In this image, we can see how there are lovely spaces in the building, including a gorgeous and spacious loft. However, they have not been designed or decorated very well.
In the loft, there are all sorts of patterns, colours, shades and tones, which doesn't make for a very appealing design. The red and the blue clash, while the patterns become quite an eye sore—there are just too many!
There are also all sorts of old-fashioned frills, which do nothing to make this space look more attractive or comfortable.
The loft has been converted into a master bedroom, where we can immediately see how much more refreshing and aesthetically pleasing a simple design is.
The colour palette is neutral with light wooden floors and white walls, while there are splashes of colour and personality integrated subtly into the design in the form of artwork, a bright blanket or a lampshade. This is far more sophisticated.
A vase of flowers brings in a touch of natural beauty—a great design tip!
The mannequin in the corner of the room adds an avant-garde look and feel to the room.
In this room, we can see how natural light has been taken advantage of. The white walls and light wooden walls ensure that the light that streams in through the windows is reflected and enhanced. This makes for a welcoming and warm family home.
The designers have utilised shelves and bookcases throughout the space to keep items more neatly organised and stored. This is a great tip, as it still allows you to keep your favourite items on display!
The old cluttered space that we saw in the first image has been transformed into an open plan living area that is very chic!
The living room and dining room flow into on another while the restored ceiling features skylights, which allow sunlight to flow into the home. Don't you love the trendy black lamps, which are suspended from the ceiling?
Remember that lighting is key to a good living area. It sets the tone and creates ambiance so be sure to maximise natural light as well as invest in some lamps, lanterns and candles.
The designers have gone for warm tones in the living area including brown sofas and sandy-coloured rugs. This makes the area look very cosy and comfortable, with the tones further enhanced by the wonderful lighting.
The kitchen has been restored, with the designers opening it up so that it flows into the living area. Its functionality is kept separate by the black and white checkered floors, which are very trendy and stylish.
The look and feel of the kitchen is much more modern, thanks to the black and white colour palette. However the original ceiling beams remain, bringing an industrial look and feel to the space. We can also see how lighting plays a big role in the kitchen too, doubling up as a functional item and a decor item.
The designers have introduced colour subtly and elegantly in the form of a grey-blue wall, which slightly enhances the space without overwhelming it—a great tip.
