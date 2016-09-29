From a sad space to a happy family home!

Today's project is a transformation that you have to see to believe. An old-fashioned factory that was very run down and outdated has been reinvented, evolving into a modern, stylish and chic family home that looks like it belongs in the pages of a design magazine.

Design professionals Alice Bizien have truly risen to the occasion with this incredible design, creating a home that oozes personality and charm. As we explore this project, we will see just how easy it is for a space to become a happy family home that is as functional as it is trendy.

As South Africans, we know how important family is to us as well as how wonderful it is to spend time with them at home. Whether it is in front of a good television programme or swimming in the pool or even just playing a game in the garden, our homes become the base for all of our family relationships.

This is why it's so important that your home looks good, while remaining comfortable and cosy!