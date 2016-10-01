​13 glamorous bedrooms right here in South Africa

When it comes to architecture and interior design, South Africa is definitely a mention-worthy name. From colossal mansions to modest little suburban homes, and from spacious terraces to sleek little kitchenettes, local talents have definitely proven their worth time and time again, as can be seen by our numerous examples here on homify.

To celebrate our local-born capacity for style, we thought we’d take a look at a few examples of the most intimate space in a home: the bedroom. Yes, so much more than the place where we fight a battle with the snooze button, the bedroom is also where we let our guard down, embrace sweet dreams and passions, and flaunt our personal taste in terms of décor and style.

Thus, let’s take a look at 13 (count ‘em!) exquisitely designed bedrooms designed by some of our hottest local creators.