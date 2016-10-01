Your browser is out-of-date.

​13 glamorous bedrooms right here in South Africa

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to architecture and interior design, South Africa is definitely a mention-worthy name. From colossal mansions to modest little suburban homes, and from spacious terraces to sleek little kitchenettes, local talents have definitely proven their worth time and time again, as can be seen by our numerous examples here on homify.

To celebrate our local-born capacity for style, we thought we’d take a look at a few examples of the most intimate space in a home: the bedroom. Yes, so much more than the place where we fight a battle with the snooze button, the bedroom is also where we let our guard down, embrace sweet dreams and passions, and flaunt our personal taste in terms of décor and style.

Thus, let’s take a look at 13 (count ‘em!) exquisitely designed bedrooms designed by some of our hottest local creators.

1. Thanks to a mural-like look on the wall and warm timber surroundings, this crisp white bed resembles a plush, floating cloud!

Rustic Oak Floating Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards Floating Bed
homify

Rustic Oak Floating Bed

homify
homify
homify

2. See how fantastic different patterns (although not too much) can add some detail to a room.

House, Nieuwoudt Architects Nieuwoudt Architects Eclectic style bedroom Wood Pink
Nieuwoudt Architects

House

Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects
Nieuwoudt Architects

3. With that headboard and those lush pillows, this bed had no choice but to flaunt a rich and lavish look.

morningside apartment, BHD Interiors BHD Interiors Classic style bedroom
BHD Interiors

morningside apartment

BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors
BHD Interiors

Be sure to see our selections of bedroom textiles to feed your design inspiration.

4. The spacious layout and incoming light definitely have something to do with this beautiful bedroom’s gorgeous look.

House Eccleston , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Eccleston

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

5. Coated in earthy neutrals, the dusty greens of the textiles expertly mimic the surrounding landscape.

House Serengeti , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Serengeti

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

6. This bedroom wasn’t afraid to flaunt a decadent selection of dark and bold colours – but then again, with so much natural lighting flowing in, it pulls it off superbly.

House Ber , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Ber

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

7. Layers and layers of fabrics conjure up a lush and lavish look for this dream space. And look: some more pattern combinations!

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom Guest bedroom
CS DESIGN

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape

CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN
CS DESIGN

8. With its supreme selection of earthy tones, this bedroom beautifully resembles the dry African bushveld.

Kloof Road House , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Kloof Road House

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

9. Don’t forget the importance of layered lighting to help set the right mood – this bedroom certainly didn’t.

Main Bedroom Inside Out Interiors Modern style bedroom modern,low-slung bed,leather bed,main bedroom,fur throw,textured carpet,fitted quilt,wallpaper,pendant lights,scatter cushions
Inside Out Interiors

Main Bedroom

Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors
Inside Out Interiors

10. Thanks to pale timber floors and sparkling downlighters, this dark-coloured bedroom space is enveloped in a golden hug of dazzling neutrals.

House Boz , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Boz

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

11. We love the eye-catching effect of the lilacs used in this spacious bedroom.

House in Blair Atholl, Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern bathroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House in Blair Atholl

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

12. A posh rug ensures a soft underfoot surface for this ultra modern bedroom. And dark blinds are just what the style doctor ordered to drown out that annoying morning sun.

House Tat , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Tat

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

13. Natural greens ensure some freshness in this neutral-dominated room, which opens up fantastically to the crisp night air outside.

House Mosi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern style bedroom
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Mosi

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Want some inspiration for your dozing space? Then take a look at our selection of: Ideas for your dream bedroom.

Which of these locally designed beauties is your favourite?

