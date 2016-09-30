A small flat with many ideas to copy

Here on homify, we are all about beautiful spaces and design tips and –tricks. But we are also about important realisations, like coming to grips with the fact that ‘stylish’ does not necessarily mean ‘spacious’. That’s right, even the tiniest, most compact living space (whether it’s an entry hall, a bathroom, or a kitchen cupboard) can be styled up to be both beautiful and functional (beauty and brains, if you will).

So, forget about comparing your home with majestic mansions, and let’s instead focus on how to make the best use of that limited legroom. See how these ingenious professionals used their style magic to make the following small spacious both eye-catching and super practical!