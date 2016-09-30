A small flat with many ideas to copy

Here on homify, we are all about beautiful spaces and design tips and –tricks. But we are also about important realisations, like coming to grips with the fact that ‘stylish’ does not necessarily mean ‘spacious’. That’s right, even the tiniest, most compact living space (whether it’s an entry hall, a bathroom, or a kitchen cupboard) can be styled up to be both beautiful and functional (beauty and brains, if you will).
So, forget about comparing your home with majestic mansions, and let’s instead focus on how to make the best use of that limited legroom. See how these ingenious professionals used their style magic to make the following small spacious both eye-catching and super practical!
But we’re not finished with our first image’s concept – let’s see what the interior looks like.
Thanks to a clever use of space and furniture, the entrance hall shares its limited legroom with a dining space and storage cupboard – and located a mere few feet away you will find the bedroom and kitchenette, all beautifully sharing this open-plan layout.
The secrets? A sober colour palette, clean designs, functional furniture, and just a handful of accessories to keep the décor department on the neat side.
You do not need embellished designs and an overload of features to make up an entrance that is inviting, as this little apartment’s front façade proves.
Neutral tones (crisp white balancing with stone grey), a little bit of texture in the grey colour, a front door that looks immaculate thanks to its clever design and clean appearance, clean windows, and a touch of fresh florals in the form of a potted plant – and we have a neat entrance that seems most charming and welcome.
Not too difficult, is it?
Exterior spaces are just as important as interior ones when it comes to style and functionality. This terrace above would not have looked half as stylish (and welcoming) if it weren’t for the clever use of colours and furniture pieces.
And yes, the fact that it is clean and uncluttered certainly makes a huge impression on us too!
Our terrace in the previous images leads us to a tiny kitchen that shares its space with a bar area. Sounds impossible to achieve in a small space, and yet above we can see how the layout is most successful.
Keep that floor area and wall surfaces as clean and open as possible if you want to avoid a cluttered look!
This façade/carport area is characterised by its simple symmetry, among other successful features. It shows off a clean and tranquil look which contrasts superbly with the lush and natural look of the surrounding garden, giving us no clue as to what may be hidden behind those walls.
Another secret to how those spaces can look clean and tranquil (and super spacious)? Ensuring that there is a strong link between interior- and outdoor areas, like these magnificent glass doors do above.
In addition, the minimalist-style designs also help conjure up a spacious-looking interior which flaunts all the right tones and materials for a chic look that is worlds removed from both dull and overly decorated.
Want to know more secrets to help make those small spaces appear spacious and stylish? Then have a look at: Creative Small Space Decor.