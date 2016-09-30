An R200,000 transformation made with love

Today we visit a rundown apartment located in South Korea that seems to have missed the style bus. But seeing as this is ‘before and after’, you can be sure that this story will have a happy ending – and a most stylish one.
Design professionals Roha show us what they are capable of by taking firm control of the outdated textures and tired-looking spaces and treating them to an ultra chic transformation.
So, whether you want to get some style inspiration for your own home, or simply adore seeing old spaces get a second chance in life, we are certain that you will enjoy this makeover that went from simple to sleek.
Let’s see what was achieved…
Catching a glimpse of the space before our creative designers intervened, we can see that it wasn’t a total hopeless case. The rooms had some potential, the design execution just wasn’t up to scratch.
The outdated wallpaper was probably the biggest culprit, dragging the entire apartment down into a frumpy mess. But we can’t overlook those furniture pieces, which were also quite shabby and outdated!
It would seem that there wasn’t much ‘living’ going on in the old space’s living room. Although the floors were in fairly good condition, they had a very old-fashioned look. The ceiling (and lighting), on the other hand, needed some style help ASAP, as did the front door (those stuck-on stickers did nothing to remedy this sad situation).
Here we can see just how truly small the kitchen space was, presenting a look that is far from stylish or inviting. Too much space was being wasted due to the walls and doors in this area of the apartment.
There was also no flow between the furniture and décor pieces – the wallpaper didn’t go with the ‘look’ of the interiors, and didn’t link up with the floors, cabinetry, etc.
“Wow” to the new living room! From bland and dull to sleek and stylish, the living area now flaunts fabulous white walls and light timber furniture, resulting in a clean and inviting look that borders on the minimalist style (thanks to the fact that there are no embellished designs or décor pieces).
Just notice how beautifully that dark wooden credenza contrasts with the crisp clean canvas of the walls and floors.
And we are overjoyed to see that the lighting has also been replaced with a much more stylish option, now flooding the room with lots of friendly light without resulting in a harsh-looking space.
Finally, a design scheme we can fall in love with – our designers certainly know how to combine colours, textures, and patterns to make the most out of a space.
A light-grey tiled wall adds a bit of detail to the kitchen, while the chocolate-toned wooden peninsula gracefully separates the kitchen space from the rest of the living area without disturbing the flow.
And it would seem that clutter won’t be an issue in here anytime soon, for a few floating shelves and trusty-looking cabinetry present adequate space for storage. Well done!
We close off our tour with a glimpse at one of the most beautiful spaces (in our opinion, at least) in the entire renovation: the bedroom. Dreamy pastel blues look so alluring and charming and successfully transform the bedroom into a peaceful-looking space – isn’t that the main aim of the bedroom, after all?
A headboard and dresser bring in some contrast and texture in the form of pale-toned timber which offsets splendidly with the blues and whites of the colour scheme. And like the rest of the apartment, there is not a single sign of clutter anywhere.
A most successful renovation, indeed.
