An R200,000 transformation made with love

Today we visit a rundown apartment located in South Korea that seems to have missed the style bus. But seeing as this is ‘before and after’, you can be sure that this story will have a happy ending – and a most stylish one.

Design professionals Roha show us what they are capable of by taking firm control of the outdated textures and tired-looking spaces and treating them to an ultra chic transformation.

So, whether you want to get some style inspiration for your own home, or simply adore seeing old spaces get a second chance in life, we are certain that you will enjoy this makeover that went from simple to sleek.

Let’s see what was achieved…