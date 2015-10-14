A house with a natural quality

Using stones in architecture goes almost as far back as the beginning of time and by looking at building build with stone it is totally understandable. Unfortunately using just stonework to construct a building is expensive. This is probably a big reason why stone is only used on the surface of a building to give a different quality than just a plain brick or painted wall would have.

This house was designed by architects in Russia and the clever design work creates a dynamic not seen in many buildings. Brown and white and green is used to create a calm atmosphere without giving up any artistic or natural quality this house possess.

Looking carefully one can see that this house is actually two buildings, the main house and a guest house. Gardens is used to forma a unity between the two different buildings, while differing from each other. The use of beautiful luscious gardens put this place in a different category and combined with the interior plants are there perfect harmony between the interior and exterior.