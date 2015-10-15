Eastern Attraction

Today, homify transports you to Japan, where we’ll be meeting up with a quaint yet ultra-stylish little house – a small little gem in the architectural world. This trendy little abode – home to an elderly couple – is situated in a quiet area, surrounded by serene views of the Japanese landscape.

More than just a house, this creation also teaches us about the tricks of Japanese architecture when it comes to constructing a home for senior citizens. However, you don’t have to be in your golden years to appreciate this picturesque little house with its high roof, spacious floors, soft wooden finishes, and welcoming facade.

One cannot help but wonder if neighbours will ever set up a house on the field next door – and if they ever do, will they also appreciate this charming little abode we’re about to explore?