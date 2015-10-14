A home of exposed concrete may not be everyone's cup of tea, but it is surely an option for those who dare to be different. This home is the perfect property for anyone with a flair for the dramatic and a desire to own anything eye-catching and attractive. It's every modern, minimalist idealists' dream house, with so many open and character filled aspects, letting the natural light This concrete wonder is more than just a house, it's a prospective investment and a work of art. The curvy structure is made from the architectural freedom which any architect wishes they had, it's a no holds barred attempt at a plan that came together so elegantly and effortlessly. The building is a mix of two sides, a yin and yang if you will, and each faculty was excellently crafted and designed.
This eye-catching single storey home is more than just a place to live, it is a perfectly designed architectural fascination where free reign and thought mattered and an idea was seemingly brought to life. It may look stark and abstract, but evidently the master design was achieved. With a modern and minimalist owner in mind, this home is anything but traditional and boring. The large sun facing windows allow for maximum natural light exposure, while the use of timid palettes lessen the harshness of the actual building, on closure examination, the exposed concrete structure with black shale and cobblestone elements, contrasts with the interior which harnesses and utilises a completely alternate approach. The overall curvy detail is an offbeat yet fantastic display of the use of ordinary building materials to its full potential.
It seems like the setting of a future movie as the open courtyard exposes the simple, yet twisted structure with room for an event or intimate setting, this house is perfect for a young couple who love entertaining and showing off their love for anything this fabulous and unusual. The incorporation of the garage in a darker colour doesn't detract from the home as a masterpiece, and instead just blends into the background of the entrance. The house itself is not ostentatious in its appearance, but is instead a place of wonder for those who have a level of sight for anything out of the ordinary. The grounds blend in with the concrete colour of the walls which seemingly allows the house to stand out even more as just something other worldly, but stunning at the same time.
The idea of natural light exposure should be vital in any home, here we see that idea followed through with the added benefit of viewing the outdoors and the greenery that comes along with it, perfect for any nature-lover. The green grass surrounding the house adds warmth and a touch of comfort to an otherwise stark exterior, while the incorporation of a wooden walkway creates a natural appeal. This part of the home has a plaster finish, which is somewhat different to the visual facade of the front and has a more lived in approach when compared to the new age idea that was carried through with the curvy and exposed cement structure. The entrance into the garden allows a resident to enjoy walks with full view of the house and it's splendour, while taking in the fresh air of the perfectly manicured outdoors.
So while the house has a different quality at each aspect, the rooms require a steady stream of natural light, this is necessary for the overall temperature of the home, but also natural light provides an ambient quality which any incandescent light cannot produce. This house was built with a layout in mind whereby bedrooms would enjoy the pleasant rays of sunlight, the thought process and style of this structure speaks of integrity and substantial planning for a dream that came to life. Although the house has an overall modern feel to it, the minimalism can be translated to having an idea of what the simple, finer things in life are and appreciating them. The house can stand its own ground as an artistic piece without being gaudy or opulent, while maintaining a silent air of extravagance to those who can understand the thought of it.
So while this concrete giant might look cold and indifferent on its exterior, the interior is quite the opposite with its warmer tones of natural wooden and white, its actually quite inviting, cozy and welcoming. This entry way displays the differences between the outdoors and indoors quite accurately. The large window and door allow for a view of these two opposing sides in all its splendour. Each speaking in its own way, each showcasing the use of simple geometric lines which are completely different to the overall curve seen in the front of the house. The entrance hall is bright and light and has a steady supply of natural light during the day, while ceiling lights were installed to keep the illusion of brightness going at night as well.
While the rest of this magnificent house made use of variations of natural colours, this kitchen is instead a magnificence of its own. The use of black, white and grey means that it stays neutral, timeless and undistracted, but keeping that modern minimalist appeal. The shining black kitchen cabinets are a strong contrast to the white walls, ceiling and eating area, but it makes a strong statement of style overall. The inclusion of an eating area is an excellent use of the space in this focal point of the home and instantly adds a homely and welcoming charm to the kitchen. The addition of a window means that natural light will stream in during the day, while ceiling lights keep the illumination going in the evening. The appliances storage area at one corner of this kitchen displays an uncluttered approach to modern living.
A dining area and living room combination is usually a result of open plan living and with modern and minimalist setups such as this, it is necessary to have a follow through in decor and design as seen here. The white living room set and white dining room table make for an excellent match. The natural wooden flooring adds to the tranquility and serenity of the room, often an escape from the busy world of work and life. The low hanging lights across the dining room table create a sense of intimacy, while the flowy decor allows natural light to creep in, but not so much so that it is overbearing. This modern and bold use of design and simple decor makes this room an excellent addition to this home.
The simplicity of a skylight here to also draw in the natural light was genius, how often are corridors just bland and boring, here we see a light and airy corridor with natural wooden doors and floors adding a splash of colour. While the white walls and ceiling continue with the overall look and feel of the interior, it maintains that welcoming appeal that was evident in the entry way and again in the living area. The inside surely does not distract from the greatness that is the exterior and yet the interior still exudes a warmth and congeniality of timeless elegance.
A bathroom being an escape from earthly worries is one thing, but a bathroom such as this provides a touch of extravagance needed in any home. The use of the same neutral hues of grey, metal and white are similar to that of the exterior, however this modern, simple yet tempting bathroom is just so attractive. The minimalist use of taps and soap dispenser is quite evident, while the wall mounted heated towel rail means you will always have access to a dry, warm towel when exiting the shower, quite smart! The shower however is really a place of dreams as the overhanging shower head will ensure maximum exposure to the warmth of the water and even feels like a light massage, guaranteed to make you unwind, relax and just enjoy every heated drop from the faucet.