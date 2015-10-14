Concrete Wonder

It seems like the setting of a future movie as the open courtyard exposes the simple, yet twisted structure with room for an event or intimate setting, this house is perfect for a young couple who love entertaining and showing off their love for anything this fabulous and unusual. The incorporation of the garage in a darker colour doesn't detract from the home as a masterpiece, and instead just blends into the background of the entrance. The house itself is not ostentatious in its appearance, but is instead a place of wonder for those who have a level of sight for anything out of the ordinary. The grounds blend in with the concrete colour of the walls which seemingly allows the house to stand out even more as just something other worldly, but stunning at the same time.