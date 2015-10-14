8 Tips for Your Energy-Efficient House

Bills everywhere – fuel, rent, school fees, those new scatter cushions in the living room… Some bills, let’s face it, are written in stone and there’s no way to tweak the paying price. However, when it comes to others (such as your electricity bill), you would be surprised at what you can do to pay less.

Let’s look at the following term: energy-efficient housing. For a number of homeowners who embrace sustainable living worldwide, this is fast becoming a way of life: doing their part to trim power costs without significantly affecting their lifestyle. And this entails more than simply switching a light off in an unused room (although that is important as well!).

Let’s explore the options (some more cost-effective than others) and see what you can do to minimise your monthly heating and/or cooling costs.