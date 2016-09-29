Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​These 15 South African homes will take your breath away

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
House Eccleston , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

South Africa definitely needs to be mentioned when gossiping about noteworthy architectural structures. In the residential realm alone, our country has delivered up some fabulous pieces, stretching from the most western Cape Town point all the way to Durban in the east. 

Ranging in a multitude of looks (from rustic to complement the wild bushveld that so many people associate with Africa’s continent, to ultra sleek and cutting-edge), these houses we are about to discover are more than enough to convince anyone that our local architectural- and design talent is a strong and stylish force to be reckoned with. 

So, join us today as we take a look at no less than 15 locally designed homes (for lack of a better word, as some of these are a bit more colossal) that will leave more than one jaw on the floor.

1. A subtle yet elegant façade that hides an abundance of lavishness behind it.

House Sar , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Sar

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

2. A combination of stone and glass ensures striking contrast and a beautiful vision.

Casa Llorell, Simon Garcia | arqfoto Simon Garcia | arqfoto Modern houses
Simon Garcia | arqfoto

Simon Garcia | arqfoto
Simon Garcia | arqfoto
Simon Garcia | arqfoto

3. An intermingling of lines and cubes to conjure up an ultra contemporary structure – and we just adore that striking red.

House Lam , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Lam

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

4. This residence’s wow factor is definitely the backyard pool, designed for elegant entertaining.

Let The Light In, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Let The Light In

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Speaking of which, be sure to scope out homify’s vast range of swimming pools for your cooling-off inspiration.

5. With multiple storeys that are vast and expansive, this structure is definitely living the high life.

View from the front homify Modern houses mountain,landscape,cape town,sculptural,lighting
homify

View from the front

homify
homify
homify

6. Majestic volumes protruding over the lush ground far below – can you imagine what that view must look like?

House Tsi , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Tsi

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A fabulously elongated structure that is open and expansive.

House 01, Hyde Park , Daffonchio & Associates Architects Daffonchio & Associates Architects Modern houses
Daffonchio &amp; Associates Architects

House 01, Hyde Park

Daffonchio & Associates Architects
Daffonchio &amp; Associates Architects
Daffonchio & Associates Architects

8. A cantilevered box design with black steel bars – now that is how you style up your front entrance!

House Ber Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Ber

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

9. A charming family home with a spacious balcony to fully enjoy the landscape view.

Mossel Bay Golf Estate, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern houses
Rudman Visagie

Mossel Bay Golf Estate

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

10. With beige plaster and large brick surfaces, this rustic creation packs a big punch style wise.

Elevation homify Country style house
homify

Elevation

homify
homify
homify

11. This majestic structure’s glass surfaces and open balconies ensure a permanent link with the lush back yard.

House Eccleston , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern houses
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

House Eccleston

Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects
Nico Van Der Meulen Architects

12. Three levels of glass doors and windows ensure that everybody in this Eastern Cape beach house gets a prime ocean view.

Villa Wilderness, van ringen architecten van ringen architecten Modern houses
van ringen architecten

van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten
van ringen architecten

13. This house has a spacious layout, a backyard pool, and is located in the Stellenbosch winelands – enough said!

House Grobler, De Zalze Winelands & Golf Estate (Stellenbosch) Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates Minimalist house
Reinier Brönn Architects &amp; Associates

House Grobler, De Zalze Winelands & Golf Estate (Stellenbosch)

Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates
Reinier Brönn Architects &amp; Associates
Reinier Brönn Architects & Associates

14. This backyard paradise is definitely the main focal point of this snazzy house – look at those timber decks and spacious terraces.

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Patios
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Residence Naidoo

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

15. Resembling a mansion in Tuscany, this Cape Town gem treats us to a luxurious look complete with an ocean view.

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style houses
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

We don’t blame you if you’d like to discover more of this fabulous house. Check out a detailed tour at: The Cape Town dream home you'll die for.

11 awesome and affordable bedroom storage ideas for your home
We’re dying to know which of these 15 magical creations is your favourite!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks