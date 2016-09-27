9 braais you're going to fall in love with

Summer is heading to South Africa soon, which means that braai season is just around the corner!
In fact Heritage Day is coming up on 24 September, otherwise known as National Braai Day. This is when South Africans will come together to celebrate the history of the country, usually over a hot fire and some delicious cooked meat.
This is why today at homify, we are going to bring you 9 braai designs that will inspire you before this annual Heritage Day. Each one of these fabulous braai's is different, yet incredibly functional and stylish. Not only will this ideabook leave you licking your lips as you imagine just how good that chop is going to taste, but it will also motivate you to make the absolute most of your braai area design so that it enhances the design of your garden and home too.
Let's take a look!
Why not go simple and sophisticated with a stone structure like this? Not only is it very earthy and stylish, but it can be built with your own bare hands. Rope the family in for a DIY braai project.
Have a look at these tips for how to build a braai in 8 easy steps.
Another option is to go very modern and minimalist with a sleek silver braai like this one. This is a full-on outdoor kitchen that is very trendy and very cutting-edge.
Don't you love how it even has a sink?
A braai area should be accompanied with a wonderful outdoor terrace or patio where delicious freshly grilled braai food can be enjoyed in the fresh air and sunshine.
Design professionals Slabon have the perfect solution for this. They've created a gorgeous and stylish terrace which incorporates a braai and an outdoor dining space.
Make sure that you position your braai in a strategic spot, making the most of your beautiful garden all the views that are available to your home.
In this design, we can see how the braai has been positioned on a terrace that overlooks the entire city. This makes for a very chic and practical look and feel.
In this image, we come across a more casual outdoor living room space that is centred around a braai. This is a great place not only for cooking meals but for coming together to share stories and glasses of wine around the beautiful dancing flames.
The great thing about this space is that it can be enjoyed in winter too!
Rather than limiting the spaces where you can enjoy deliciously grilled food, invest in a portable braai that can go with you wherever you go!
You can have braai's on the beach, in the park or even at your neighbour's house just by taking these portable grills with you.
Another option is to go for a simple braai like this one, which is budget-friendly but very functional. It has shelves for all of the condiments too!
We end off our tour of these fabulous braai's by looking at this gorgeous wood braai, which features a space underneath it to store the wood.
This is not only functional, but it aesthetically enhances the entire braai area.
If you like this ideabook, you'll love these 13 grills perfect for braai day.