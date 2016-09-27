Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 braais you're going to fall in love with

Leigh Leigh
Table basse brasero LUCIO, HAPPINOX HAPPINOX Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Loading admin actions …

Summer is heading to South Africa soon, which means that braai season is just around the corner!

In fact Heritage Day is coming up on 24 September, otherwise known as National Braai Day. This is when South Africans will come together to celebrate the history of the country, usually over a hot fire and some delicious cooked meat.

This is why today at homify, we are going to bring you 9 braai designs that will inspire you before this annual Heritage Day. Each one of these fabulous braai's is different, yet incredibly functional and stylish. Not only will this ideabook leave you licking your lips as you imagine just how good that chop is going to taste, but it will also motivate you to make the absolute most of your braai area design so that it enhances the design of your garden and home too.

Let's take a look!

1. An entire structure

Печи Барбекю, Barbecue Barbecue Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Barbecue

Barbecue
Barbecue
Barbecue

This braai area is a wonderful example of how you can bring a gorgeous rustic touch to your braai area without compromising on elegance and functionality. 

This braai has it all and brings a unique design feature to the garden.

2. A stone beauty

Buitenhaarden, De Vuurtafel De Vuurtafel Garden Fire pits & barbecues
De Vuurtafel

De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel
De Vuurtafel

Why not go simple and sophisticated with a stone structure like this? Not only is it very earthy and stylish, but it can be built with your own bare hands. Rope the family in for a DIY braai project.

Have a look at these tips for how to build a braai in 8 easy steps.

3. Sleek

Barbacoas Fesfoc, Soc Bou Soc Bou Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Soc Bou

Soc Bou
Soc Bou
Soc Bou

Another option is to go very modern and minimalist with a sleek silver braai like this one. This is a full-on outdoor kitchen that is very trendy and very cutting-edge.

Don't you love how it even has a sink?

4. A full on braai terrace

Las Mejores 4 Ideas de Barbacoas para un bello Jardin , Slabon Forja Creativa Slabon Forja Creativa Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Slabon Forja Creativa

Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa
Slabon Forja Creativa

A braai area should be accompanied with a wonderful outdoor terrace or patio where delicious freshly grilled braai food can be enjoyed in the fresh air and sunshine.

Design professionals Slabon have the perfect solution for this. They've created a gorgeous and stylish terrace which incorporates a braai and an outdoor dining space. 

5. Don't forget the views

Barbecue Pleek 66i, chemoa.fr chemoa.fr Garden Fire pits & barbecues
chemoa.fr

chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr
chemoa.fr

Make sure that you position your braai in a strategic spot, making the most of your beautiful garden all the views that are available to your home.


In this design, we can see how the braai has been positioned on a terrace that overlooks the entire city. This makes for a very chic and practical look and feel.

6. The more casual outdoor area

Madrid Gas Fire Table - Warrington Rivelin Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Rivelin

Madrid Gas Fire Table—Warrington

Rivelin
Rivelin
Rivelin

In this image, we come across a more casual outdoor living room space that is centred around a braai. This is a great place not only for cooking meals but for coming together to share stories and glasses of wine around the beautiful dancing flames.


The great thing about this space is that it can be enjoyed in winter too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. The portable braai

Na Grilla z designem od Fabryka Form, Fabryka Form Fabryka Form Garden Fire pits & barbecues
Fabryka Form

Fabryka Form
Fabryka Form
Fabryka Form

Rather than limiting the spaces where you can enjoy deliciously grilled food, invest in a portable braai that can go with you wherever you go!

You can have braai's on the beach, in the park or even at your neighbour's house just by taking these portable grills with you.

8. The very simple braai

Invicta Barbekü, 1001Keyif.com 1001Keyif.com Garden Fire pits & barbecues
1001Keyif.com

1001Keyif.com
1001Keyif.com
1001Keyif.com

Another option is to go for a simple braai like this one, which is budget-friendly but very functional. It has shelves for all of the condiments too!

9. Simple yet extravagent

rehabilitación integral de masia, para turismo rural, raddi ARQUITECTES raddi ARQUITECTES Garden Fire pits & barbecues
raddi ARQUITECTES

raddi ARQUITECTES
raddi ARQUITECTES
raddi ARQUITECTES

We end off our tour of these fabulous braai's by looking at this gorgeous wood braai, which features a space underneath it to store the wood. 

This is not only functional, but it aesthetically enhances the entire braai area. 

If you like this ideabook, you'll love these 13 grills perfect for braai day.

8 great ideas to add life and personality to your walls
Which braai do you absolutely love?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks