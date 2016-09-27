9 braais you're going to fall in love with

Summer is heading to South Africa soon, which means that braai season is just around the corner!

In fact Heritage Day is coming up on 24 September, otherwise known as National Braai Day. This is when South Africans will come together to celebrate the history of the country, usually over a hot fire and some delicious cooked meat.

This is why today at homify, we are going to bring you 9 braai designs that will inspire you before this annual Heritage Day. Each one of these fabulous braai's is different, yet incredibly functional and stylish. Not only will this ideabook leave you licking your lips as you imagine just how good that chop is going to taste, but it will also motivate you to make the absolute most of your braai area design so that it enhances the design of your garden and home too.

Let's take a look!