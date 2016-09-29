Your browser is out-of-date.

​15 bathrooms you MUST see before updating yours

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
Any home improvement task, from the very small (like updating those bedroom curtains) to the larger (breaking out a wall to merge the kitchen and dining room, for example), requires some research and inspiration. Fortunately you have discovered homify, where we are chock-a-block with design tips and tricks to help you achieve the spaces that you want. 

Which brings us to today’s piece: good-old bathroom updating. Bathroom designers all over the world are flooding magazines, websites, and design blogs with ideas on how to achieve the perfect bathroom space. They also treat us to advice on what to do and what to not ever consider. These are all very helpful, of course, but today we just want to flaunt some beautiful images with a few light tips – nothing too frantic, except some artful inspiration for your own bathroom space back home.

Enjoy!

1. Natural wood has really taken stylish control of this modern bathroom.

studio apartment, Angelina Alekseeva Angelina Alekseeva Minimal style Bathroom
2. Mediterranean-style tiles bring both colour and pattern to any bathroom.

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
3. Ever considered a shower with a view?

Casa FS55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
4. Chunky stone and low lighting both bring a dramatic presence to this bathroom.

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
Get some smart inspiration for your own bathroom by viewing our decadent range of lighting options.

5. Marble for a focal wall? Now that’s cutting-edge thinking!

CASA CAR, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern bathroom Marble Amber/Gold
6. Vibrant lighting boosts the wall texture of this small yet unforgettable bathroom.

Baño Blu, Losanto Arquitectos Losanto Arquitectos Modern bathroom
7. Faced with an unusually shaped bathroom? Be clever with your features, as this clever layout shows us.

Biblioteca Higueras, Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Quinto Distrito Arquitectura Modern bathroom Tiles Grey
8. Your mirror can become the show piece, as shown above.

casa ORQUIDEA, arketipo-taller de arquitectura arketipo-taller de arquitectura Minimal style Bathroom
9. We are big fans of monochrome – and in mosaic-tile form, it’s simply stunning.

CASA LOS ENCINOS, gOO Arquitectos gOO Arquitectos Minimal style Bathroom Tiles Grey
10. In this tiny bathroom, jovial colours and sweeping curves ensure some fun personality.

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom
11. Wood, stone, and foliage conjure up a lush and natural-style bathroom – perhaps you can achieve the same back home?

homify Country style bathroom Stone Beige
12. The industrial style can look quite elegant – just keep those colours and lighting clean and toned down.

Teques 154, SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO SANTIAGO PARDO ARQUITECTO Modern bathroom
13. A mix and match of patterns (and textures) lend a striking look to this layout. And yes, dark colours can look most superb in a bathroom.

VALLE IMPERIAL, Arki3d Arki3d Modern bathroom
14. We love the clean and fresh look of this space – and those subway tiles ensure the perfect background detail.

CASA EN HIPÓDROMO CONDESA, TW/A Architectural Group TW/A Architectural Group Modern bathroom
15. This shower takes cleansing to a lavish new level. Lighting, tiles, fixtures – they’re all bent on taking our breaths away!

ORT DER RUHE, ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH ONE!CONTACT - Planungsbüro GmbH Modern bathroom
Looking for more inspiration for your shower’s look? Then take a look at these Shower designs worth singing about.

Got some stylish inspiration for your own bathroom? Tell us what idea(s) you will be using!

