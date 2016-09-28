Your browser is out-of-date.

4 ways to make your home look better with wood (that won't break the bank!)

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Patios
Loading admin actions …

Wood doesn’t need any introduction, for it has graced us with its fine beauty for quite a while now (to put it mildly). From hardwood living room floors to timber dining tables, and from wooden walls to mahogany headboards, wood can also flaunt a delicious architectural- and design look like no other material.

Available in a range of colours, wood can also be relied upon to insert some striking patterns and textures into a space. And don’t think that ‘rustic’ is the only design style capable of presenting the beauty of wood. From modern to Scandinavian and from country to industrial, wood is welcome in just about any style, shape, or look. 

Which brings us to today’s piece: 4 examples of how wood can spice up your home’s exterior façade and make passersby stop and do a double take (isn’t that what we secretly all want?).

Let’s take some tips!

1. Go from stepping stones to stepping ‘timbers’ when you adorn your yard with these stunning timber-panelled features.

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

2. Joining up wood and glass for your front entrance deck gives off a contrasting look between traditional and modern, and looks most elegant and inviting.

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Modern garage/shed
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

3. Heat-resistant wood can flaunt a fabulous look for a terrace, ensuring a very cosy vibe for those outdoor occasions.

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Patios
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

4. Timber shutters can do a divine job at cooling down interiors, plus that wooden texture and neat pattern is a most welcome addition to any modern space.

Casa em Taquara/RS, Plena Madeiras Nobres Plena Madeiras Nobres Patios
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres
Plena Madeiras Nobres

Want to see how timber can zhoosh up an interior space? Then check out these: Wooden staircases that WOW!

How else can you use wood to boost your house’s exterior look? Sound off in our comments space, below...

