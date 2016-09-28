4 ways to make your home look better with wood (that won't break the bank!)

Wood doesn’t need any introduction, for it has graced us with its fine beauty for quite a while now (to put it mildly). From hardwood living room floors to timber dining tables, and from wooden walls to mahogany headboards, wood can also flaunt a delicious architectural- and design look like no other material.

Available in a range of colours, wood can also be relied upon to insert some striking patterns and textures into a space. And don’t think that ‘rustic’ is the only design style capable of presenting the beauty of wood. From modern to Scandinavian and from country to industrial, wood is welcome in just about any style, shape, or look.

Which brings us to today’s piece: 4 examples of how wood can spice up your home’s exterior façade and make passersby stop and do a double take (isn’t that what we secretly all want?).

Let’s take some tips!