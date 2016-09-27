An outdated home gets a simple touch up, filled with love

Today, we are going to visit Salvador in Brazil where design professionals P2 Architects Associates have renovated a very kitsch home and transformed it into a stylish classic that you just have to see today.

This home renovation is a wonderful example of how something that is seemingly not salvageable has been saved, revamped and made over to become something that didn't seem possible before the expert intervention.

The wonderful thing about this project is that we will also learn how we can take a small space and make the absolute most of it, creating a very stylish look and feel.

Let's take a look!