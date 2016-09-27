An outdated home gets a simple touch up, filled with love

Today, we are going to visit Salvador in Brazil where design professionals P2 Architects Associates have renovated a very kitsch home and transformed it into a stylish classic that you just have to see today.
This home renovation is a wonderful example of how something that is seemingly not salvageable has been saved, revamped and made over to become something that didn't seem possible before the expert intervention.
The wonderful thing about this project is that we will also learn how we can take a small space and make the absolute most of it, creating a very stylish look and feel.
Let's take a look!
We want to give you a little taster into what the design looks like after the intervention, so we present you with this image of the little terrace space.
As we can see in this image, it isn't a very big space, yet it's cosy and sweet. The designers have installed a wooden deck area as well as wooden furniture, which creates a very homely and warm exterior environment. Couldn't you imagine relaxing out here in the shade with the fresh air and warm, summer weather on your skin?
The terrace is shaded thanks to the cover that extends over it, making for a very comfortable spot that can be enjoyed in all weather conditions.
Before the renovation, we can see what a mess this home was.
The living room is a nightmare with minimal design scheme, personal items scattered all over and a bright wall that does nothing to enhance this haphazard design.
This space hasn't been utilised in any way! The furniture doesn't match, the lighting fixtures are old-fashioned and the fish tank just adds a grimy touch to the space.
In this image, we can see that the designers have used bright colours throughout the home design, but they haven't introduced them in very stylish or savvy ways. In fact in this image, the orange yellow tones look incredibly kitsch and jarring.
In this design we can also see that while shelves have been installed to add smart storage solutions to the small home, they are jam-packed with items that shouldn't be on display. These are items that should be stored neatly out of sight in closed cupboards. Shelves are for making the most of vertical space, while putting attractive items on display.
Have a look at these: Things to consider when choosing shelves.
This is the family that makes the most of a home gym, but they haven't created a space that is specifically designed for the gym equipment. The result is a patio area that is cluttered and crowded with gym machines and accessories.
This doesn't make for a very inviting or attractive home design. We also can't work out what this space is meant to be—a gym area, a terrace or a garden space?
The bright yellow walls are just a no-no!
You can't even believe that this is the same home.
The designers have replaced the kitsch bright colours with neutral tones, creating a very sophisticated and savvy interior design.
Gone is the haphazard look and feel. Instead the pieces of furniture chosen bring elegance and a classic look and feel to the living room.
This modern style is much more cohesive where the rooms are unified by the colour palette. You'll also notice that there is much less clutter and chaos. The designers have chosen pieces of artwork or vases of flowers, which enhance this space. Anything else that isn't necessary has been stored neatly away.
Tip: Add brightly coloured cushions to an earthy-toned room to bring in some vibrancy and personality.
The designers have created a specific room for the gym equipment, which also doubles up as storage space. This is far more organised and practical.
They haven't taken up too much space in this area because they've utilised the vertical space. Thus the bicycles hang on the walls, neatly out of the way. The gym equipment fits perfectly into this space, while clearly separated from the rest of the home.
Yet there is a lot of fresh air and ventilation in this space thanks to the large glass windows. The wooden cladding on the wall brings in a refreshing earthy look and feel.
From this angle, we can see how multi-functional this small home is now that it has been more carefully designed.
The living room and dining room flow into one another, creating a spacious looking home despite the limited dimensions. This has been achieved by utilising natural light throughout the home, which is enhanced by the light tones. Glass furniture also adds to this, giving the illusion of taking up very little space.
A rug underneath the dining room table brings in a cosy look and feel, without overwhelming the space.
This home has truly been transformed into a home that merges comfort with style.
If you liked this ideabook you'll love this: Small old home that gets a new life on a small budget.