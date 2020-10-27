9 smart garage ideas that won't cost thousands of rands

In South Africa, we often need to keep our cars stored neatly and securely away. Not only do they need to be sheltered from harsh weather conditions but they also need to be kept safe from any drivers who could possibly bump our cars if they were parked on the street or even passers-by who may break in!

This is why we are going to explore some very impressive garages today, all completed by top professionals (including Interior Architects) in South Africa plus overseas.

These will give us wonderful ideas when it comes to garage designs for our own homes as well as show us how garages can completely enhance the look and feel of the facade! In fact garages can be a huge advantage to an exterior design, neatly packaging it and adding a whole new dimension to the space.

Are you ready to take a look?