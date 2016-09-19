8 beautiful houses that were very easy to build

Less is more with these modern home designs, using sustainable architecture and low-cost housing technology to construct your dream home on a small budget.

The pages of homify are packed with incredible examples of architecture and design that showcase the latest trends, from drawing board to construction, from interiors and furnishing to landscaped gardens. You'd be forgiven for thinking that the gems you see here are more often than not the playthings of the fabulously wealthy – there are indeed many luxurious mansions and villas on display – but with sustainable architecture and design a serious concern in the contemporary world, you'd be surprised how many dream homes are well within your reach.

This collection of eight eye-popping modern home designs are both architectural marvels and examples of bespoke design on a budget. If you're planning to commission a new home or renovate the old with economy in mind, we're sure you'll find inspiration and reassurance that A-list architecture can be affordable here.