An affordable little prefab home that could be perfect for you

Summer is fast approaching South Africa, and we all know what that means: lighter clothing, picnics and barbeques with friends, and lazy summer afternoons lounging around some country retreat.

Don’t have a country retreat of your own? Well we have many here on homify, so allow us to inspire you with one of them. Our choice for today takes on the shape of a stunning little summerhouse with exceptional design that can also be used throughout the year thanks to its thermal insulation. Occupying a mere 60 m², it is situated at the foot of a lush forest and overlooks a tranquil lake. So of course fishing and enjoying sundowners by the water’s edge are thrown into the mix!

This little prefabricated home with its Scandinavian style is the brainchild of German-based architectural firm SOMMERHAUS PIU. Let’s see what they are capable of!