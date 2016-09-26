A Cape Town home gets a full transformation

Today, we are going to visit Hermanus in the Western Cape where design professionals CS Design have revamped a 450 square metre holiday home that is simple spectacular.

As we explore this home today, we will see what a state it was in before the renovation—old-fashioned and unappealing. The home's potential was completely wasted!

We will also see how there was no real design scheme. Everything was cluttered and crowded together, with personal items all over the place. Yet a holiday home is meant to be a relaxing space that is serene and peaceful.

Let's see just what it takes to make a holiday home a true get-away where a family can relax and unwind!