8 great ideas to add life and personality to your walls

Looking to bring some serious style and character into your home, but you can’t bear the thought of adding another cushion or laying down one more rug? Not a problem, as our suggestions for today are more of the vertical type – your walls.
Your home’s walls are, in reality, blank canvasses that can achieve so much more than just hanging space for framed photos. There is an entire world of stylistic opportunities in which your walls (whether in the hallway, bedroom, or study) can zhoosh up a room fantastically – and we don’t just mean splashing a coat of paint on them.
Sound good? Then scroll right on to see 8 great ideas which are sure to boost how you (and others) perceive your walls and interior spaces.
First on our list is an amazing wall mural that conjures up images of seaside living. Can’t you just hear seagulls and light ocean waves crashing in the background?
In addition to the wall art, the room’s stylish floor, furniture, and décor pieces all add a sense of sophistication and serenity – and who wouldn’t love that in their living room?
Remember that you’re not limited to coastal images. Wall murals can be literally any scene you can think of.
There is something about shelves and shelves of books. They say ‘well-spoken’, ‘seasoned’, and ‘experienced’. Well, they do to us, at least.
If you are unsure what to do with that blank wall back home, floor-to-ceiling shelves could be a perfect solution, offering you numerous display opportunities for books, as well as a range of other ornamentation.
If you want to bring in some interest to a room, consider different textured options, like fabrics and textured wallpaper. If wallpaper with embossed surfaces strike your fancy, opt for something that will add depth and character to your room, not overwhelm it.
Wallpaper doesn’t have to be dull. Yes, this example above is simple black-on-white stripes, but look at the additional features like wall art and other curios that add style and visual interest.
And remember: vertical stripes make a room look taller.
A fireplace does so much more than warm up a room; it adds a sense of opulence and luxury to a space. It also serves as a striking décor piece, particularly if there’s a mantelpiece.
Fireplaces can also reduce humidity in a dwelling, and come in a range of low-heat options that could be perfect for your particular space and style.
Nope, they aren’t meant exclusively for your porch or garden. Fairy lights can add both illumination and charm to one’s home, but often it is difficult to know how to bring about that inviting glow without looking amateurish about it.
Take some tips from our example above, which opted for plenty of different lengths from a simple rod to create a whimsical feel.
Wallpaper, like anything else in life, is open to a range of possibilities. Our example above flaunts wallpaper with a watercolour print, which gives the impression of a lush garden, and instantly brightens the room.
What to do if you don’t have a blank wall to work with? A room divider such as this majestic TV cabinet shown above could definitely make a difference to a room. It also offers up storage space for a range of keepsakes and décor (remember that bookshelf we spoke about earlier?).
This white sectional piece above cleverly plays the part of a “wall”, filling up a vertical space while also playing the part of a decorative feature.
If you’re interested in other ways in which to divide up rooms, then you may want to check out: Separate your room without building walls.