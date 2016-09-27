​30 expert tips for your modern bathroom

We all know that in addition to being a private space where we go to cleanse ourselves and answer nature’s calls, the bathroom is also an open area that needs to be constantly accessible to guests – unlike the bedroom. That can definitely make things a bit tricky when it comes to bathroom designing, especially when you want to stick to one relevant style, such as the modern one.

But never fear, for here at homify we always have a few tricks up our stylish sleeves. And today we have no less than 30 tips that can help you not only boost your bathroom’s beauty (and functionality), but also display its modern style with pride.

So, start scrolling, and be sure to let us know in the comments section which idea(s) you will be stealing for your own bathroom(s) back home!