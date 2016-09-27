Your browser is out-of-date.

​30 expert tips for your modern bathroom

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
IQube House_, ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu Modern bathroom
We all know that in addition to being a private space where we go to cleanse ourselves and answer nature’s calls, the bathroom is also an open area that needs to be constantly accessible to guests – unlike the bedroom. That can definitely make things a bit tricky when it comes to bathroom designing, especially when you want to stick to one relevant style, such as the modern one.

But never fear, for here at homify we always have a few tricks up our stylish sleeves. And today we have no less than 30 tips that can help you not only boost your bathroom’s beauty (and functionality), but also display its modern style with pride. 

So, start scrolling, and be sure to let us know in the comments section which idea(s) you will be stealing for your own bathroom(s) back home!

1. Add some timber touches without resorting to full-on rustic style, such as a wooden door and/or vanity surface.

Casa las Moras , Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos
Lopez Duplan Arquitectos

2. The modern style is not just limited to clean lines – these patterned tiles add a very sleek touch to this modern bathroom.

Departamento DG, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Concepto Taller de Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Concepto Taller de Arquitectura

3. A combination of greys results in a space that is not only modern, but also stylishly simplistic.

IQube House_, ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu Modern bathroom
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu
ARCHiPUNKTURA .architekci detalu

4. Plants and flowers zhoosh up any space, regardless of its style!

Casa SH62, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern bathroom Red
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

5. Glass is one of the go-to materials for modern spaces, and just see how stunningly it defines this shower screen.

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern bathroom Glass
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

6. The age of mosaic tiles is certainly not over, as this fresh young bathroom proves.

Departamento Roma Oaxaca , Germán Velasco Arquitectos Germán Velasco Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos
Germán Velasco Arquitectos

7. Neutrals are your best friend in a modern space. And look: more mosaics!

casaMEZQUITE, BAG arquitectura BAG arquitectura Modern bathroom Marble Beige
BAG arquitectura

BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura
BAG arquitectura

8. Combine different patterns and textures for an innovative and highly detailed look.

Restaurant Artesanal , ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea Modern bathroom
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea
ARCO Arquitectura Contemporánea

9. The black-and-white colour combination always presents a sophisticated space.

Departamento Tabachines , Hansi Arquitectura Hansi Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Hansi Arquitectura

Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura
Hansi Arquitectura

10. Like glass, mirrors help to visually define a space, plus add a neat and clean look.

Casa Koz, Tacher Arquitectos Tacher Arquitectos Modern bathroom
Tacher Arquitectos

Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos
Tacher Arquitectos

11. A touch of ceramic tiles can add some detail, plus adorn a beautiful feature wall in your bathroom.

apto cobre/blue, Casa100 Arquitetura Casa100 Arquitetura Modern bathroom
Casa100 Arquitetura

Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura
Casa100 Arquitetura

12. Metal and (stainless) steel both have captivating personalities that can define a modern space.

Martelange | Belgien, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG Modern bathroom
LEICHT Küchen AG

LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG
LEICHT Küchen AG

13. Some open/floating shelves of glass are perfect for displaying a few modern accessories – just don’t go the cluttered route.

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern bathroom MDF White
UNION Architectural Concept

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

14. Make your shower the showstopper with some colour and pattern via tiles (mosaics, anyone?).

Apartamento Chácara Klabin (SP), Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores Modern bathroom
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores
Amanda Pinheiro Design de interiores

15. Or use those patterned tiles to adorn the floor and/or a wall. Not too much, as you still want to leave a space that looks clean and calm.

PATCHWORK E HIDRAULICOS, Gama Ceramica y Baño Gama Ceramica y Baño Modern bathroom
Gama Ceramica y Baño

Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño
Gama Ceramica y Baño

16. Bold colours can also make a strong statement.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

17. Some simple frames and images can definitely add a personal touch.

Mozaiki z płytek, Deeco Deeco Modern bathroom
Deeco

Deeco
Deeco
Deeco

18. Sufficient storage areas will enhance your modern bathroom’s clean-lined look.

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos BC Arquitetos Modern bathroom
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

19. Some geometric patterns can definitely zhoosh up a bathroom via wallpaper.

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern bathroom Metallic/Silver
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

Be sure to treat yourself to our range of decadent wallpaper ideas here on homify.

20. Cleverly divide up that bathroom space via a hanging shelf, as shown here.

Casa L, Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design Modern bathroom
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design
Laboratorio di Progettazione Claudio Criscione Design

21. A handful of rustic touches (like tree branches) will make the surrounding modern space seem even more clean and sleek.

Haus am See, Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG Modern bathroom
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG

Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Bau-Fritz GmbH & Co. KG

22. As long as those colours are not too hectic, you can definitely spice up your modern bathroom with some textures.

Dom na Różanym Potoku , Neostudio Architekci Neostudio Architekci Modern bathroom
Neostudio Architekci

Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci
Neostudio Architekci

23. A well-lit space is key, regardless of which style we’re referring to.

65sqm Appartment, MADG Architect MADG Architect Modern bathroom
MADG Architect

MADG Architect
MADG Architect
MADG Architect

24. White can definitely reign supreme, but it looks so much better when contrasting with other tones, like this warm timber floor.

Camões - Home decor, Staging Factory Staging Factory Modern bathroom
Staging Factory

Staging Factory
Staging Factory
Staging Factory

25. Some shapes can ensure contrast, like circular designs offsetting with linear ones.

Residência AM, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

26. Clean and smooth porcelain combined with textured wood is always a winner.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

27. Ensure your space is functional. A pretty look will only bring you so far.

Moradia Sintra, MRS - Interior Design MRS - Interior Design Modern bathroom Blue
MRS—Interior Design

MRS - Interior Design
MRS—Interior Design
MRS - Interior Design

28. Scared to experiment with colour? The monochrome look always looks classy and elegant.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

29. Then again, some natural tones (sea blue, forest green) never hurt anyone.

Vivienda en Benicassim. Valencia, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern bathroom
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

30. If you are mixing and matching colours and materials, don’t bring in too many patterns. You want that space to look clean and calm.

DOM W KOSZALINIE , Studio Projektowe Projektive Studio Projektowe Projektive Modern bathroom
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive
Studio Projektowe Projektive

Let’s take a look how you can Prevent bathroom moisture with this watertight advice.

6 basic mistakes to avoid when decorating your home
So then, which of our tips will you be incorporating into your modern bathroom back home?

