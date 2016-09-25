12 walls and gates perfect to copy!

It is common for people to opt for railings or walls as perimetres for their house, providing more security as well as privacy for the family.
However, you don't want to spoil the facade of your house by choosing just any fence or wall. Before installing a partition, you need to ensure that you have done all of the research so that you choose an option that enhances your beautiful home.
In this ideabook, we will show you some great ideas from top professionals from around the world, which will inspire you for your own home. You can add or modify to it according to the characteristics and construction style that you like.
Check out the 12 examples below, which will give you a place to start!
If you're not too worried about privacy, you could go for a wall like we see in this image. The walls are simple, but the beauty lies in the simplicity and elegance.
As we can see in this image, it isn't necessary to build solid walls that cover the entire front of the house. Here you get a clear view of the house inside from the outside, while still creating protection with a stylish and modern gate that enhances the facade.
You can surround the exterior of your home without making the space look like Fort Knox. In fact, we can use different materials and designs to prevent people being able to see inside the house, while still achieving a beautiful design.
This type of wall that we see in this design creates a flow between the property and the outside world, while still blocking it from view. It's also a very unique design!
Why not use something like this for your perimetre wall?
If you use wood in the front of the house, you can put the boards horizontally to create a more stylish design. You can also choose how far apart you want the boards to be, so that you can define what your wall will look like
This will create a very elegant and interesting design that works in harmony with your beautiful garden.
If you don't want to obstruct the view of your garden, you can build a wall or fence that is about one metre high. This will provide a sense of division between the street and your property and if someone jumps the fence, you'll be aware immediately.
If your style is modern and you want extra protection for the facade, you can install a grid design like the one we see in this image, that brings a sense of style and a savvy design to the home.
You can also choose the bars, the design, the colours and the textures depending on your style, while packing quite a visual punch.
The strong, modern lines will also contrast beautifully with the flowers and plants in your garden.
You can also combine a solid wall and a gate to create a very unique look and feel for the exterior of your home.
This mixture of materials allows you to choose colours that are consistent with the design and style of your home. The combination is perfect and you can decide which area is best suited to the transparency of the gate design and which area is best suited to more privacy provided by the wall.
When security is a priority, always try to go for an option that still makes the home feel comfortable and look beautiful. It really is possible to feel safe in your home, without sacrificing the style of the house or damaging the look and feel of the facade.
Make sure that your architectural design achieves a duality between security and a stylish facade.
If you love plants and flowers, install a gate where you can place a vine up it or other plants or flowers that grow easily and don't need a lot of maintenance. This will create a gorgeous and earthy look and feel.
For the first little while, your gate will seem a bit empty but once the plants grow, it will all be worth it. Patience is indispensable in this case.
You may also want to build a vertical garden on your exterior wall to breathe new life into this space.
Have a look at this ideabook: how can I create and plant a vertical garden?
In this home, designed by TT Architects, we come across a wall and a gate combined. This allows for protection of the home while still creating a visual opening through the bars.
In this project, the architects have achieved the perfect balance between security and beautiful views. The style also completely enhances the facade of the home.
This wall beautifies the facade while bringing in a rustic touch, complementing the wooden garage door and entrance into the home.
This design gives a total sense of security while forming a decor element in itself.
This is another design that packs a punch.
Concrete is harder in nature while the glass is lighter and adds a sense of transparency. These two materials work together wonderfully.
The thickness of the glass should be chosen according to your project as well as your budget.
Don't you think these two materials make the facade look even more beautiful?
In this facade, we can see that the designers have opted for concrete with interesting shapes and textures.
This excellent combination works in harmony with the metal doors, which are painted a very light beige. It also features the same lines that we see used throughout the wall design.
This design is excellent and very consistent with the style of the house.
If you like this ideabook, you'll love these: Best garden privacy options.