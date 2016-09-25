Two inspiring, low-cost Johannesburg prefabs

Today we are going to explore two Johannesburg prefabs, from planning stage to execution.

Designed by architect professionals, Pen Architectural Technologists these two homes are wonderful examples of how important planning is for architecture and what incredible structures can come about as a result.

Planning is crucial to any good design, ensuring that the architects and the home owners are all on the same page. You will find it very interesting seeing how the plans materialise into reality!

Are you ready to be amazed?