6 South African prefabs with plans and prices

There is nothing better than comparing South African architecture and seeing just how many incredible options there are out there that are specifically designed for our beautiful climate, gorgeous views and outdoor lifestyles.

This is why we are thrilled today to bring you six South African prefabs with plans and prices by local professionals, Bongz Lifestyle Architect. As we examine each of these homes, we will see just how creative and innovative local architecture can be as well as how there is wonderful variety, even by the same architect.

You'll also be see to what the prices are for each of these homes to see if one of the below could possibly fit into your budget.

Let's take a look!