6 South African prefabs with plans and prices

There is nothing better than comparing South African architecture and seeing just how many incredible options there are out there that are specifically designed for our beautiful climate, gorgeous views and outdoor lifestyles.
This is why we are thrilled today to bring you six South African prefabs with plans and prices by local professionals, Bongz Lifestyle Architect. As we examine each of these homes, we will see just how creative and innovative local architecture can be as well as how there is wonderful variety, even by the same architect.
You'll also be see to what the prices are for each of these homes to see if one of the below could possibly fit into your budget.
Let's take a look!
Nicknamed Zulu House, this gorgeous five-bedroom home is based in Breakfree Ngodini in Nelspruit. It also features four bathrooms, a double garage, an open plan kitchen, a dining room and a living room, which leads out onto a terrace. There is also a built-in braai as well as plans for a future swimming pool.
From this angle, we can see how the flat roof creates a very modern and stylish look and feel. The designers have gone for a neutral-toned facade as well as stone cladding, which brings a bit of an earthy look and feel to the design.
This plan also reveals to us the very functional and stylish double garage as well as a stone pathway that leads up to the front door. Every inch of this design has been carefully thought out!
This home costs R6 000 000.
This mansion style home in White River Estate in Mbombela features five bedrooms, a guest room, a prayer room, a meditation room, a study, two master bedrooms, a four space garage, an open plan kitchen, a laundry, pantry, dining room and living room that leads out onto a covered terrace space.
As we can see in this image, there is also a gorgeous swimming pool as well as an expansive garden area.
The designers have gone for a slightly Tuscan style, where we can see how the overall look and feel is very grand and impressive. This home costs R16 000 000.
In this concept plan, we can see how grey brings a very elegant and sophisticated look and feel to a facade. Interspersed with glass, we see how the home integrates beautifully with the exterior space.
The home spills out onto a wonderful terrace area, which features beautiful furniture. This is the perfect spot for relaxing in the fresh air, dining with family and friends outside and entertaining. Don't you love how the designers have planned this?
You'll notice that terraces play a big role in all of these home designs, expanding the living space outdoors so that the South African climate can be enjoyed.
While we don't have a price for this home, would you be able to guess what it would be?
In this home, we come across a very unique facade that mixes materials including glass, stone cladding and smooth cement walls. This introduces different materials, tones and textures to the facade, creating a very sophisticated and grand look and feel.
The glass used throughout the facade creates a wonderful transition between the interior and exterior spaces. It also allows natural light to flow through the interior space as well as fresh air.
The facade is also modern and minimalist, which creates a very chic and impressive impact!
This is a very modern design that is cheap and affordable to build at only R2 500 000.
This is a five-bedroom house with a kitchen, dining room, living room, three bathrooms, a single garage and of course, the butterfly roof.
The butterfly roof is very unique, but it's definitely a design style to look into. Do you see what a stylish effect it creates as well as how it packages the house below it so neatly and beautifully.
The roof works in harmony with the neutral tones used for the facade.
This is one of the smaller homes that we've seen, valued at R2 000 000. It features a double garage, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a scullery, an open plan kitchen, dining room and living room.
What more could you need?
Throughout these facades, you'll also notice that double garages are a prominent feature. Double garages allow cars, bicycles, skate boards and other items to be stored neatly out of sight. This completely enhances the facade, making it a tidy package.
The stone slabs that lead up to the front door are very functional and trendy!
