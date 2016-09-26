​13 bedroom ideas that won’t cost you thousands

When imagining a bedroom, what visuals come to mind? Is it a tranquil space, a place where you can escape and recharge, or is it a cluttered mess full of clothes, décor pieces and boring furniture?

Unfortunately, our bedrooms don’t tend to get a lot of attention style-wise, seeing as guests rarely set foot in there and most of the time we just use them for sleeping. That is why the bedroom is, in many homes, a very dull and disorganised space, when it should actually be the most inviting, seeing as that is where you go to relax and be 100% yourself.

So, to help you pull your bedroom together without blowing a fortune, let’s look at some small yet clever ways in which you can spruce up your bedroom’s style.