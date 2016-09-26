Your browser is out-of-date.

​13 bedroom ideas that won’t cost you thousands

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Muster und Texturen für die Wand, fototapete.de fototapete.de Walls & flooringWallpaper
When imagining a bedroom, what visuals come to mind? Is it a tranquil space, a place where you can escape and recharge, or is it a cluttered mess full of clothes, décor pieces and boring furniture?

Unfortunately, our bedrooms don’t tend to get a lot of attention style-wise, seeing as guests rarely set foot in there and most of the time we just use them for sleeping. That is why the bedroom is, in many homes, a very dull and disorganised space, when it should actually be the most inviting, seeing as that is where you go to relax and be 100% yourself. 

So, to help you pull your bedroom together without blowing a fortune, let’s look at some small yet clever ways in which you can spruce up your bedroom’s style.

1. Redo your headboard

Our DIYers, listen up: there are some really clever ways to redo a headboard and not spend a lot of money, especially when using items you find around the house or at flea markets. 

For example, you could use an old door – chop off the ends, sand it down, re-stain and repaint – done! 

Or you could also use wrought iron fencing, short wooden fencing, or even several old mirrors to create a new headboard.

2. Spice up those walls

A bucket of paint can go a long way. But you don’t need to paint your bedroom walls a completely different colour – a fresh coat of paint in the same colour will also make a huge difference to how your bedroom looks and feels.

3. Hang some stunning art

Not a lot of people hang art in their bedrooms, but if a particular piece is meaningful to you, then why not? Flea markets always have some stylish sets available, and some art schools usually sell pieces at bargain prices.

Or you could simply buy a blank canvas, display your favourite quotes/passages/inspirational words in nice cursive writing, and frame it.

4. Scatter some cushions

Adding a few inexpensive scatter cushions to your bed can also add some colour and character to your room. And if you’re the creative type, what is stopping you from making your very own? 

Interior designers, kitchen planners, and much more – we have them all here on homify. See our professionals page for more info.

5. Bring in some potted beauties

Flowers and plants make a world of difference to any space, not just the bedroom. And the really great thing about plants is that you can spend as much or as little as you’d like.

6. Move the furniture

This one doesn’t have to cost you a cent. Something as simple as rearranging the room can also make a huge difference to how it looks and feels. 

Try putting your bed in a corner instead of against a wall. Or switch out certain pieces with others in your house, like your bedroom’s armchair with the living room’s credenza, for example.

7. Cut a rug

Even if your bedroom has carpet, nothing is stopping you from laying down a beautiful (and reasonably priced) rug to add a layered style. Just be sure to choose one that's large enough to tuck under the bed and at least one other piece of furniture.

8. Get a hold on new handles

Replace old drawer handles and –pulls with decorative ones, which can be purchased at bargain deals. This low-effort trick adds both personality and style to those nondescript or inexpensive furniture pieces that you want to stand out.

9. Light up with new lampshades

Zhoosh up that bedroom lighting with some new lampshades in funky patterns and different colours. And while you're at it, switch over to LEDs to help your electricity bill and the environment!

10. Change your bed

Treat yourself to a new comforter, duvet, or bedspread. Or better: buy an entire new set complete with sheets and pillowcases. If your budget doesn’t allow for an entire set, then get just one or two new items, perhaps the bed covering and pillowcases, as they make the most impact.

11. Add some dreamy scents

What could be more budget-friendly than some simple scents? It will definitely change the way you perceive your bedroom space. And you're not limited to only lavender: chamomile, bergamot, jasmine, rose, or sandalwood can all bring on the slumber, either in natural- or candle form.

12. Bring in a seating spot

A comfy spot to sit (not the bed) can be so relaxing when you’re reading, putting on shoes, or checking emails. Even something as simple as a reasonably priced ottoman can accomplish this, plus enhance your bedroom’s style factor.

13. Play with wallpaper

Opting to wallpaper just one wall (or even just part of a wall) can also save you quite a few rands while making a huge difference to your bedroom’s look. How about creating a feature wall that shows off some patterns and tones, perhaps the wall behind your bed, or right across from it?  

If mentioning ‘wallpaper’ gets your creative cogs turning, you may want to check out: How to make your own DIY fabric wallpaper.

We give you 13 ideas for what you can do with the roof of your home
So, which idea(s) will you be giving a go in your bedroom?

