A simple house with 9 tips to copy

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a delightful Mediterranean house (located in Spain, no less) that is the result of a stylish renovation. Transformed from an old and dull-looking structure (which you will be able to catch a glimpse of soon) into a sleek and stunning residence, this family home nowadays treats its owners to a homely and charming space much more suited for their stylish lifestyle.
One of the major changes to the house was the colour palette, which changed from warm tones to pale hues, altering the house into a dream-like vision that looks soft, tranquil, and most inviting.
Scroll on to see for yourself the stunning results…
What could be more welcoming than a patch of garden features at the entrance? This entryway presents some fresh greens, lovely scents, and jovial colours to bid any guest welcome, standing out superbly from the snow-white façade.
On the left is what the house looked like before it underwent its changes – coated in a warm earthy brown that, although not an ugly colour, is definitely far removed from the new and improved residence.
Notice that in addition to the newly created garden that we already mentioned, the façade’s windows also underwent some changes, today sporting some charming white blinds that fit in perfectly with the new colour of the house.
The biggest changes, however, took place on the insides. Although the original floor was kept in, just about everything else was amended in one form or another. The walls where painted a stark white to better reflect the incoming daylight, the layout changed slightly, and furniture pieces were replaced or reduce to keep only the essential parts, resulting in a slightly minimalist-type style.
The kitchen received a total makeover, including new cabinetry and countertop in the from of a brand new peninsula. Crisp white (the new colour that makes an appearance everywhere in the house) adorns the majority of the kitchen, offsetting slightly with the steel appliances and bringing a most modern touch to the house.
It would seem our makeover artists are about brains and beauty, for they have included clever storage compartments, like these charming little cupboards underneath the staircase. The fourth niche was left open as a storage spot for firewood.
Thanks to the new whites that now adorn the walls of the bathroom, the select additions of Mediterranean-style tiles stand out much more, adding some detail and natural colour to the room.
Storage compartments were brought in wherever possible, such as in the one bedroom pictured above. Stylish cabinets sporting a clean and quiet look take up the minimum amount of floor space, with a loft area created above for the bed.
And thanks to the soft neutrals of the colour scheme, the room looks even more visually spacious.
In the bedroom, the large bed takes centre stage, making the entire room seem like a big, lush cloud. Dominated by whites and pale greys, the colours transform the sleeping spot into an even more dreamy space.
Notice the interesting detail when bringing in some pattern into a neutral-filled space, as can be seen in the contrast between the bed’s linen and the walls/ceiling.
Taking its ‘light and bright’ cue from the bedroom, the main bathroom also treats us to a very clean look, albeit with colours ranging more in the light beige/pale green colour spectrum.
A glass pane ensures some visual spaciousness, and also helps to save up a bit of legroom (no shower door means not requiring floor space to swing it open/closed).
