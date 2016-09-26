A simple house with 9 tips to copy

Today on homify 360°, we take a look at a delightful Mediterranean house (located in Spain, no less) that is the result of a stylish renovation. Transformed from an old and dull-looking structure (which you will be able to catch a glimpse of soon) into a sleek and stunning residence, this family home nowadays treats its owners to a homely and charming space much more suited for their stylish lifestyle.

One of the major changes to the house was the colour palette, which changed from warm tones to pale hues, altering the house into a dream-like vision that looks soft, tranquil, and most inviting.

Scroll on to see for yourself the stunning results…