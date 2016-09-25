​11 bathroom touch-ups that won’t leave you broke

So, you are ready to tackle that bathroom and transform it into a fresh and stylish space that you can enjoy and guests can coo about? There is just one tiny problem – you are not a millionaire who can renovate left and right whenever you please (life is so unfair, we agree).
However, a stylish bathroom (whether your en-suite or your guest one) is not entirely out of reach. There are plenty of ways to design and redesign on a budget, and today we come bearing no less than 11 clever ideas all filled with style and pizzazz.
And they won’t cost you thousands of rands – in fact, you may very well find that you can accomplish quite a few of our suggestions below without hitting the R1,000 line.
Want to know what they are?
You will see your bathroom in a whole new light if you switch out that old light fixture for something that’s new, dazzling, and dramatic. The trick to properly lighting a bathroom and creating a luxurious feel is to use multiple layers, like including makeup lighting along with wall sconces, and placing decorative ceiling lights over the tub area.
And a dimmer can instantly set the right mood, whether it’s the bathroom or the bedroom.
It’s simple, it’s effective, and it’s inexpensive. A new shower curtain will instantly grab attention when you walk into your bathroom, especially if you opt for one with vibrant colours.
Or a neutral-toned one can be just striking if you want to opt for a more glamorous space.
Tiles can get very expensive, especially when you bring in a contractor to lay it out for you. To save quite a few rands, limit the amount of tiling to be done and focus on high-impact areas, like your bathroom floor (instead of the floor and the shower wall).
Another idea would be to tile one horizontal strip along the wall and paint the rest.
Lose the towel railing and opt for a decorative ladder instead, on which you can also place one or two other elements, like a décor piece or bathroom accessory. And bonus points to you for not having to drill any more holes into your walls!
Ditch those labelled plastic containers and pour your shampoo, conditioner, face cream, and other beauty potions into uniform bottles for some stylish Zen. Use recycled glass bottles for a sleek and stunning touch.
Acquire some neat little baskets, store your accessories and toiletries in them, and keep them underneath the sink to de-clutter your space quickly and easily. Gaining more space instantly makes a bathroom look cleaner.
Bring in a potted plant (or two) to purify the bathroom air and style up the bathroom look. Just make sure to pick plants that are well suited for damp environments and don’t require lots of natural light. Speak to your friendly garden store/nursery expert about this.
Nobody likes slipping on a wet surface and breaking an elbow, right? So, in actual fact, you are doing your household a favour by buying a new bathmat and/or shower mat.
Whether you opt for one that complements your bathroom’s style, or contrasts with it completely, it is bound to be eye catching.
The little details can make big impacts. And you can definitely update features like light fixtures, sink faucets, and drawer knobs/pulls for a relatively small investment.
Grout and caulk are often overlooked. But when these areas get grimy, your bathroom gets hideous.
So, simply clean the grout and add straight, clean lines of caulk around the tub and sink, saving you some more rands. You might be surprised at what a difference this can make!
Give that old bathroom mirror a makeover by treating its frame to a fresh coat of paint in a bright colour.
To stock up on your mirror knowledge, be sure to see: Your need-to-know guide for mirrors.