​11 bathroom touch-ups that won’t leave you broke

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des
So, you are ready to tackle that bathroom and transform it into a fresh and stylish space that you can enjoy and guests can coo about? There is just one tiny problem – you are not a millionaire who can renovate left and right whenever you please (life is so unfair, we agree).

However, a stylish bathroom (whether your en-suite or your guest one) is not entirely out of reach. There are plenty of ways to design and redesign on a budget, and today we come bearing no less than 11 clever ideas all filled with style and pizzazz. 

And they won’t cost you thousands of rands – in fact, you may very well find that you can accomplish quite a few of our suggestions below without hitting the R1,000 line.

Want to know what they are?

1. New lighting

Luz Charming Houses _ Boutique Hotel, SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4
SegmentoPonto4

You will see your bathroom in a whole new light if you switch out that old light fixture for something that’s new, dazzling, and dramatic. The trick to properly lighting a bathroom and creating a luxurious feel is to use multiple layers, like including makeup lighting along with wall sconces, and placing decorative ceiling lights over the tub area. 

And a dimmer can instantly set the right mood, whether it’s the bathroom or the bedroom.  

From lighting designers to bathroom planners, we have them all here on homify, and much more. Check out our professionals page.

2. A new shower curtain

Vasche in ghisa, Gentry Home
Gentry Home

Gentry Home
Gentry Home
Gentry Home

It’s simple, it’s effective, and it’s inexpensive. A new shower curtain will instantly grab attention when you walk into your bathroom, especially if you opt for one with vibrant colours.

Or a neutral-toned one can be just striking if you want to opt for a more glamorous space.

3. Select tiling

Apartament OpenSpace, Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Tiles can get very expensive, especially when you bring in a contractor to lay it out for you. To save quite a few rands, limit the amount of tiling to be done and focus on high-impact areas, like your bathroom floor (instead of the floor and the shower wall). 

Another idea would be to tile one horizontal strip along the wall and paint the rest.

4. A towel ladder

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews

Brunel Cast Iron Bath

Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews

Lose the towel railing and opt for a decorative ladder instead, on which you can also place one or two other elements, like a décor piece or bathroom accessory. And bonus points to you for not having to drill any more holes into your walls!

5. New bottles for your lotions

CECY, Flavio Moura Arquitetura
Flavio Moura Arquitetura

Flavio Moura Arquitetura
Flavio Moura Arquitetura
Flavio Moura Arquitetura

Ditch those labelled plastic containers and pour your shampoo, conditioner, face cream, and other beauty potions into uniform bottles for some stylish Zen. Use recycled glass bottles for a sleek and stunning touch.

6. De-clutter your vanity/sink

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Acquire some neat little baskets, store your accessories and toiletries in them, and keep them underneath the sink to de-clutter your space quickly and easily. Gaining more space instantly makes a bathroom look cleaner.

7. Add some potted freshness

Bathroom 3 JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Bathroom 3

JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors
JSD Interiors

Bring in a potted plant (or two) to purify the bathroom air and style up the bathroom look. Just make sure to pick plants that are well suited for damp environments and don’t require lots of natural light. Speak to your friendly garden store/nursery expert about this.

8. A striking bath/shower mat

Musterhaus Bad Vilbel, ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH
ARKITURA GmbH

Nobody likes slipping on a wet surface and breaking an elbow, right? So, in actual fact, you are doing your household a favour by buying a new bathmat and/or shower mat.

Whether you opt for one that complements your bathroom’s style, or contrasts with it completely, it is bound to be eye catching.

9. Update those fixtures

Kenny&Mason Bathrooms, Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason

Kenny&Mason
Kenny&amp;Mason
Kenny&Mason

The little details can make big impacts. And you can definitely update features like light fixtures, sink faucets, and drawer knobs/pulls for a relatively small investment.

10. Freshen up the caulk and grout

1+1=1, bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit
bypierrepetit

Grout and caulk are often overlooked. But when these areas get grimy, your bathroom gets hideous. 

So, simply clean the grout and add straight, clean lines of caulk around the tub and sink, saving you some more rands. You might be surprised at what a difference this can make!

11. A mirror makeover

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Give that old bathroom mirror a makeover by treating its frame to a fresh coat of paint in a bright colour. 

To stock up on your mirror knowledge, be sure to see: Your need-to-know guide for mirrors.

10 easy and low-cost ways to get more space in your home
Which idea(s) will you be trying out in your bathroom?

