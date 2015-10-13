6 Tips to cool down your house naturally

Summer is here! This means days next to the pool and summer holidays. Before that can happen, you are still at home, sun beating down mercilessly onto the earth and houses, which means the fans are pulled out and the air-con is on full blast, that's if you are lucky enough to be able to afford and sustain one.

That might be good for your body temperature, but the earth is not going to thank you and neither is your pocket. Using these types of cooling systems is extremely expensive and not necessarily good for your health.

The good news is, is that there is natural ways to keep your home cool, start by opening windows that creates a draft. This isn't the only way, plants different flooring and water all play a major part in keeping a house cool in this extreme heat.

Here are 6 tips on how to keep the house cool naturally.