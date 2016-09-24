A sad home gets a makeover filled with love

Today, we are going to visit Japan where design professionals Reborn have taken a very sad and depressing home and transformed it into a modern and stylish space that would entice any South African.
With gorgeous minimalism characteristic of Japanese style, we will will learn how we too can go for a less is more approach to achieve the most sophisticated results.
Hopefully as we explore this home, we will also figure out what some of the latest design trends are as well as how they can be implemented in a small space.
As George Bernard Shaw said,
Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.
Let's see just how beneficial change is!
In this image before the renovation, we can see just how old-fashioned and depressing this space was looking.
The walls are grubby and scuffed, while the floors are very outdated.
The doors are also very unappealing, with its brown tones that are dull and uninspiring.
The lighting in this home is also all wrong, doing nothing to enhance or illuminate the advantages of the space. If you were in this room, you would feel like you are under a spotlight rather than enjoying a soft or romantic ambiance.
The home has been completely opened up, with a full make-over creating an expansive, comfortable and stylish spot.
In this image, we can see how the home features a royal blue carpet, which brings in a very popular colour at the moment—a great design tip. This visually separates this room from the rest of the house, without the need for walls that constrict and darken a home.
The designers have added plenty of shelves and cupboards to the space, which are modern and chic as well as functional. This allows all personal items to be stored neatly away, keeping the home looking organised and neat.
Do you notice how the new lights installed in the ceiling create a much more appealing ambiance?
In this image, we can see how the designers had their work cut out for them.
The front door was a very unappealing yellow colour, which certainly didn't attract the visitors or the guests.
The entrance of a home is the first impression that people will get of your home so it should look stylish and appealing. It should give visitors a glimpse into the trend and style that awaits around the corner. Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance to see what we mean.
Yet this entrance is dull and ugly!
Now this is the kind of entrance that we are talking about!
With its very modern floors, neat and organised space and stylish wooden stairs that lead down into the living space, this is a type of entrance that packs a punch.
The old yellow front door has been replaced with a chocolate brown door that is far more warm and inviting. Shelves have also been installed to keep everything in this space neatly stored away. This gives guests a space to put coats, hats, handbags or shoes if need be.
Before the renovation, there was a kitchen area and dining room that looks bleak and bare. It also looks like the residents simply placed whatever furniture they could find into this space.
The dining room features mismatched chairs, while the table is squashed into the kitchen space, with the rest of the room standing open. There is no design cohesion!
The kitchen also looks dark and cluttered with items. The space is not being utilized at all in this room, while the natural light that flows through the gorgeous glass doors is going to complete waste.
This doesn't even look like the same apartment!
The home has been completely modernised, with stylish tiled floors, which introduce a homely and earthy look and feel to the space, clean and freshly painted white walls and a trendy industrial kitchen on the left. The appliances in this space are sleek and silver, while a blue tiled wall brings in a sense of colour and charm.
We can also see that the doors have been replaced with modern doors that feature glass panes. This creates division between the rooms of the house, without cutting them off from one another. The result is a spacious home that features a wonderful flow.
This bathroom was one of the worst rooms in the house before the renovation with its off-yellow tones, outdated features and cramped space. This is not a room you would want to spent too much time in!
Yet a bathroom is meant to feel peaceful and serene—a quiet space where you can prepare for the day while brush your teeth or apply your make-up. This is anything but!
The mirror is also so small. How can you see what you are doing in it?
Thanks to the blue tones and the better use of the space available, this bathroom has become a peaceful oasis where the family members can relax and regroup after a long day!
The designers have replaced the old-fashioned linoleum floors with stylish screed flooring and have introduced turquoise tiles throughout.
The lighting in this room has also been greatly improved, serving its function without overwhelming the space.
Don't you love the modern and stylish round mirror?
