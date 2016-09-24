A sad home gets a makeover filled with love

Today, we are going to visit Japan where design professionals Reborn have taken a very sad and depressing home and transformed it into a modern and stylish space that would entice any South African.

With gorgeous minimalism characteristic of Japanese style, we will will learn how we too can go for a less is more approach to achieve the most sophisticated results.

Hopefully as we explore this home, we will also figure out what some of the latest design trends are as well as how they can be implemented in a small space.

As George Bernard Shaw said, Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.

Let's see just how beneficial change is!