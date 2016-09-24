The minimal home filled with love

We purposely start our tour with a night-time shot of the façade, for then this house hides in the shadows and become just another regular residence located on a sloping street in the quiet suburbs.

But don’t confuse ‘regular’ with ‘dull’, for even at night it is clear that this house doesn’t hold back in terms of layout or style. Just see how delicately the exterior areas have been separated into garden features and stone-clad surfaces for walking and parking.

In addition, the gable roof structure and the oblong volume on the right (which could be anything from a garage to an indoor swimming pool) are lit up majestically thanks to the warm glows of interior lighting.