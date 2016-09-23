A small and smart apartment of only 16m2

Here on homify, we are not only committed to spacious areas and humongous structures. No, not at all – we are equally in love with modest-sized constructions, and even more so when they present a decent dose of style and functionality.
We city dwellers know the challenges in terms of space – every single centimetre is valuable, and one must do what one can to make the most of it. Such is the case with today’s presentation here on homify 360°, which is a tight little flat that presents striking features, a picture-perfect colour palette, and some very modern furniture pieces – all this within a mere 16 m² of space!
Don’t believe it can be achieved? Well, see for yourself…
We kick off our tour with a viewpoint that combines all of the major spaces in one image. In the foreground is the living and sleeping area (the couch pulls out into a cosy little bed). Right behind is the small kitchenette with sink, fridge, and stove. And then a little hallway leads us off to the bathroom on the right.
We have said it before, but it deserves repeating: clean lines and light colours are heaven-sent when it comes to small spaces. Here we see how the living room, kitchenette, and bathroom make use of both these elements in addition to staying away from overly decorated surfaces to keep it neat and clean – and, thus, visually spacious.
Our favourite piece in here? Most definitely that very exceptional bookcase above the couch/bed. Not only does this element present some interesting detail into the space, but those long vertical lines do a tremendous job of making the room seem taller.
Our designers clearly know their stuff in making spaces seem clean and un-cluttered. Clever storage compartments, choice of colours and furniture arrangements all combine to present a space that seems very neat and most inviting.
See how those knob-less cabinets seem to merge with the white wall in the background, while the scattered timber elements (the stools, the credenza, the wall cabinetry) loosen up the space and add some warm charm to the scene.
And we just adore the playful use of colours, with plums and pinks ensuring some eye-catching pizzazz without being too jovial or busy.
The bathroom really had its work cut out: only a few square metres of space that has to be practical and beautiful? Fortunately, it passed with flying colours.
A wall-mounted floating sink presents some storage opportunities for those bathroom accessories, as does a neat little ledge on the wall behind it. The shower area was fitted with dark green mosaic tiles to really set it apart from the rest of the bathroom. Adequate lighting was installed to ensure that this small space is anything but gloomy. And some clever features, like the towel rails, neatly round out this small but very practical bathroom.
Now, when you’ve had a hard day and you just need your 16 m² to be soothing and calming, what do you do? You let your lighting fixtures do the work, as shown in the living area above. All that is needed here is some light music in the background and a bottle of wine!
Definitely a tremendous job achieved in a very small and tiny space!