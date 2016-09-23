A small and smart apartment of only 16m2

Here on homify, we are not only committed to spacious areas and humongous structures. No, not at all – we are equally in love with modest-sized constructions, and even more so when they present a decent dose of style and functionality.

We city dwellers know the challenges in terms of space – every single centimetre is valuable, and one must do what one can to make the most of it. Such is the case with today’s presentation here on homify 360°, which is a tight little flat that presents striking features, a picture-perfect colour palette, and some very modern furniture pieces – all this within a mere 16 m² of space!

Don’t believe it can be achieved? Well, see for yourself…