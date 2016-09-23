8 tricks to make the most of the space in your small bedroom

Small bedrooms can leave us feeling cramped, crowded and claustrophobic.
This is a space that is meant to feel like haven, where we can escape from the rest of the world. Yet with urbanisation and modernisation, houses are getting smaller and thus we need to be a little bit more innovative with the space available to us. This is especially true when it comes to our bedrooms, where we need to make the most of every centimetre! We need to have all of our favourite things around us including our most prized books, accessories, clothes and decor items, yet we still need to feel like we are in a neat, organised and savvy space.
This is why today at homify, we are bringing you 8 tricks to make the absolute most of space in your small bedroom.
Are you ready to take a look?
In this design, by professionals Drom Living, we can see just how effective going up can be!
If your square metres are limited, make the most of the vertical space. Utilise the space under your bed for storage or a home office.
You can also add a very stylish yet functional set of stairs or ladder to the room, which leads up to the bed, Iike in this image. It looks very slick!
There is more than one way to maximise your vertical space, as we can see in this image. By installing shelves, cupboards or both you can create a space to store clothes, accessories, linen and other personal items, without taking up a centimetre of floor space.
The best part? Your room will be very neat and organised too!
Your windows should allow natural light to flow into your bedroom, creating a light, bright and seemingly bigger space. However, they can serve other functional purposes too.
In this image, we come across a very modern design! Cupboards have been installed underneath the window, maximising this area. Again, this provides storage space so that our bedroom looks minimalist yet cosy all at the same time.
Another way to make the most of the space available to you in your bedroom is to utilise the ceiling. Instead of taking up precious space with lamps on your bedside table, hang trendy lampshades from the ceiling. This makes for a very funky design too.
Tip: Lighting in your bedroom is also important for setting the mood and making the room seem more inviting, warm and cosy. Invest in lamps, candles or lanterns!
If you are really battling for space or if your apartment is a studio apartment or a one-bedroom, don't be afraid to create a multi-functional space.
Use a fold-out bed to create a living room cum bedroom. Integrate your living room with your dining room. Use your bedside table as a coffee table too!
Earlier we spoke about making the most of the space under your bed, but you don't necessarily have to have your bed high up. You can also insert drawers under your bed, which slide out to give you added storage space.
Also opt for neutral tones that create a serene and peaceful ambiance in your bedroom.
Ask a design expert or architect to help you to plan your bedroom space properly so that you place your bedroom items in the most effective spot.
As we can see in this image, good panning results in a savvy bedroom.
If you're battling with the shape of your bedroom or how little space there is, you can also custom-design your furniture so that it really works well with the specifications available to you.
Speak to an expert about what furniture would work best in your bedroom.
