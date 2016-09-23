8 tricks to make the most of the space in your small bedroom

Small bedrooms can leave us feeling cramped, crowded and claustrophobic.

This is a space that is meant to feel like haven, where we can escape from the rest of the world. Yet with urbanisation and modernisation, houses are getting smaller and thus we need to be a little bit more innovative with the space available to us. This is especially true when it comes to our bedrooms, where we need to make the most of every centimetre! We need to have all of our favourite things around us including our most prized books, accessories, clothes and decor items, yet we still need to feel like we are in a neat, organised and savvy space.

This is why today at homify, we are bringing you 8 tricks to make the absolute most of space in your small bedroom.

Are you ready to take a look?