A tiny apartment this couple turned into a home with love and smart ideas

Today, we are going to visit a very trendy, functional and stylish apartment in Berlin, Germany, which will serve as inspiration for those small homes that we live in, in South Africa!
Design professionals, Spamroom, have created this very eclectic and smart home that is as trendy as it is useful. In fact, we will see that having a small apartment requires quite a bit of innovation and creativity when it comes to design and decor.
The results are simply fabulous, however!
At first glance, we can see that this home is a one-room apartment with very little space.
Yet it has been designed in such a way that it packs every function possible into one little room. This area of the home doubles up as a bedroom, living room, kitchen and storage space. Have you ever seen something so innovative?
The designers have used smart, modern and trendy furniture to achieve this design, including a bed that folds up into a sofa. The bed also provides plenty of storage space for shoes, linen, towels and other items.
The neutral colour palette emphasises the natural light that flows into this space, making for a very bright and spacious looking room, despite the lack of square metres.
In the hallway, we can see that the designers have invested in an elaborate cupboard space where towels, accessories clothes and other items can be stored neatly away.
Some of the cupboard features doors, allowing more personal items to be kept out of sight while other shelves remain open, allowing the home owner to keep items on display.
The wood used for this cupboard brings in different styles, textures and tones, while creating a very homely space.
The cupboard merges into a little kitchen unit, which is savvy and slick with the same rustic wooden elements. This contrasts with the pale blue tiles on the wall of the kitchen area, which are functional as well as stylish.
You'll notice that apart from the functional, everything is stored neatly away ensuring that this space doesn't become too cluttered or crowded. If you have a small kitchen or home, a minimalist look and feel is always beneficial.
If you want your home to feel spacious, get rid of anything that it is taking up space that isn't absolutely functional or necessary.
The items that are on display in this home have been very carefully selected, bringing charm and personality to the space.
In the kitchen, we come across a colourful patterned tea pot and a black tea cup, which bring in that eclectic look and feel to the home. It also contrasts beautifully with the brass tap and pale blue tiles.
In this image, we can see how natural light flows into the small apartment, thanks to the large glass windows that are spread across the entire one side of the building. The natural light is illuminated by the neutral colour palette, including the white walls and light wooden furniture.
We can also see how the designers have installed a plank of wood across this area, creating a desk space or even a mini-bar or dining area for the resident. With views overlooking the city, what more could you want?
In this image, we really get a sense of how the designers have paid attention to every last detail, bringing in charm and charisma in the most unlikely spaces.
This lamp brings in an industrial chic look and feel to the home, with the brass tones adding a real sense of authenticity and style to the space.
Especially when you have a small home, you need to pay attention to every feature, facet and element. It can make or break the look and feel of your home.
If we head into the bathroom of this home, we can see how the designers have gone for a darker colour scheme thanks to the chic black tiles. These contrast beautifully with the large mirror and the glass used throughout this space.
A bathroom can afford to be slighter more cutting-edge and colder in design, which is why these colours work so well. The mirror is the cherry on top, visually expanding this space while serving as a functional element.
You'll also notice that everything is very carefully placed in this space. There is no room for a sink littered with toothbrushes and toothpaste or soaps and shampoos covering the shelves. Storage is key in a good bathroom design.
We end off our tour looking at the architectural design of the apartment, which shows us how the designers played with the space available to them.
Here we really get a sense of how every square centimetre of the property was utilised and what a smart and sleek design came about as a result. Despite its size, it really is an expansive home that flows beautifully between different functions.