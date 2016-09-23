A tiny apartment this couple turned into a home with love and smart ideas

Today, we are going to visit a very trendy, functional and stylish apartment in Berlin, Germany, which will serve as inspiration for those small homes that we live in, in South Africa!

Design professionals, Spamroom, have created this very eclectic and smart home that is as trendy as it is useful. In fact, we will see that having a small apartment requires quite a bit of innovation and creativity when it comes to design and decor.

The results are simply fabulous, however!